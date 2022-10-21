Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE NXT Running Events Outside Of Florida
During the post-WWE NXT Halloween Havoc media scrum, Shawn Michaels commented on the NXT brand possibly holding pay-per-view events outside of Florida in the future, the plans for international expansions, and more. You can check out some highlights from the scrum below:. On touring outside of Florida: “From an NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News & Notes: X-Division, TV Tapings & Dates
Pwinsider dropped some news and notes from Impact Wrestling, including updates on their tournament for the X-Division Title, last night’s television tapings, and a date for their upcoming No Surrender event. – Some of the X-Division title tournament matches will be airing on BTI – Before The Impact, instead...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ava Raine Revealed As The Fourth Member Of Schism On WWE NXT
On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Ava Raine was announced as the newest member of The Schism. Raine is the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, as she revealed herself on tonight’s show by unmasking herself as the group’s newest member. She has been appearing as the masked member on NXT TV for the past few weeks.
ewrestlingnews.com
IMPACT No Surrender 2023 Announced For Las Vegas In February
IMPACT Wrestling’s No Surrender pay-per-view (PPV) will take place on February 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement was made on Tuesday. The following two nights after No Surrender will be TV tapings on February 25 and 26.
ewrestlingnews.com
FITE+ Reaches Deal To Stream Independent Wrestling Events
FITE+ is set to expand its wrestling coverage thanks to a deal with several independent promotions. Fightful Select reports that multiple “prominent” promotions have reached deals with FITE+, the home of several promotions over the years. While there is no word on a price point for these indie...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Issues Between Karl Anderson & NJPW Heat Up
If Karl Anderson doesn’t show up and defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle Autumn, he’ll be stripped of the title. In recent days, there has been a back and forth between NJPW and Anderson, after the latter was double booked to defend his title against Hikuleo. On the same day as NJPW Battle Autumn, Anderson will be working the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event that is around 16 hours away. It should be noted that Anderson’s booking with NJPW was put in place well before his return to WWE, and it appears he’s no longer going to honor the commitment.
ewrestlingnews.com
DDP Gives Praise To Riddle & Rollins For Crazy Bump At WWE Extreme Rules
Diamond Dallas Page had nothing but praise for Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins following their Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. The two performers pulled off a move that could have gone very wrong, and it did not go unnoticed by Page. Speaking on his recent “DDP Snake Pit” podcast,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Accelerates The Reporting Of Third Quarter 2022 Results
WWE has moved the date of their third quarter financial results call. On Tuesday, the company announced that they will report their Q3 results on November 2nd and not November 3rd as originally planned. The change is due to a scheduling conflict with WWE Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces Date & Location For Elimination Chamber
The Bell Centre in Montreal will host WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18, 2023. WWE issued the following:. Back-to-back Nights at Bell Centre Kick Off February 17 with Friday Night SmackDown®. STAMFORD, Conn., October 24, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the Bell Centre in Montreal will...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Reportedly Back At Tonight’s WWE RAW TV Tapings
Triple H was back at Monday night’s episode of RAW. “The Game” was not present for RAW or SmackDown last week after contracting COVID-19. Now, per Fightful, Triple H is back at this week’s RAW and running the show backstage. The report adds that he is doing...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Whether There’s Heat Between Him And The Rock
It was long rumored that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson did not get along backstage. Their issues with one another appeared to have come from HBK disrespecting The Rock’s grandmother during a WWE show in Hawaii. Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart even wrote in his autobiography that Michaels hated The Rock when he arrived on the scene in WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Was Fired From First Job For Embezzling Bagels
Cody Rhodes may be one of the most well-liked and respected stars in wrestling today, but don’t leave him alone with your bagels. Rhodes returned to WWE in April this year after a six-year hiatus and weeks after leaving All Elite Wrestling. On Twitter, Rhodes discussed working with Einstein...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files For New Trademark – Details
On October 25, WWE filed a new trademark. The company filed to trademark “SCRYPTS” for entertainment services. As of this writing, it’s unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. You can check out the official trademark description below:. “Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Kingston Says Backstage Fights Happen When Wrestlers “Don’t Know How To Use Their Words”
AEW’s Eddie Kingston believes wrestlers should try using their words to avoid fights breaking out backstage. Kingston was briefly suspended from AEW earlier this year after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Addressing his backstage fight on the ‘Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat’ podcast, Kingston explained why things can turn...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Episode Of RAW
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will be taking place place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on November 5th. The only...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Reacts To X-Pac Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion Segment
During the latest edition of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and SVP of Live Events Road Dogg commented on the recent reunion of DX on RAW, Sean X-Pac” Waltman mentioning Chyna during the segment, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the lineup for the show below:. Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. Matt Hardy vs. Lord Crewe. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Whether He’ll Retire In WWE Or AEW, More
During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on where he sees himself retiring, who he would want to induct the Hardy Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Planned To Dye His Hair Pink & Rock A Mohawk
During a recent Highspots Superstore virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart revealed that he once considered dying his hair pink and rocking a mohawk. Of course, that never wound up taking place because someone told the Hitman he didn’t have the right hair to pull it off. He said,
