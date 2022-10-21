If Karl Anderson doesn’t show up and defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle Autumn, he’ll be stripped of the title. In recent days, there has been a back and forth between NJPW and Anderson, after the latter was double booked to defend his title against Hikuleo. On the same day as NJPW Battle Autumn, Anderson will be working the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event that is around 16 hours away. It should be noted that Anderson’s booking with NJPW was put in place well before his return to WWE, and it appears he’s no longer going to honor the commitment.

7 HOURS AGO