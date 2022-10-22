Read full article on original website
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
wabi.tv
Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting wife indicted by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his wife at home while off-duty has been indicted on multiple charges by a Kennebec County Grand Jury. Daniel Ross, 29, has been formally charged with five counts of domestic violence assault, four counts of domestic violence...
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
WMTW
Person shot, another injured after several fights broke out in Casco
CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sherriff's Office is investigating after two people were injured during a shooting incident early Sunday morning. According to the Sherriff's Office, police were called to Wings Way just after midnight for reports of a large gathering where multiple fights had broken out. Witnesses...
wabi.tv
Suspect in custody after incident in Winslow
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A suspect was taken into custody Saturday by authorities after what police are calling an “incident” in Winslow. Fairfield Police located a vehicle on the Circle K Truck Stop on Center Road in Fairfield whose driver had been sought by Winslow police for the incident that occurred in Winslow.
Two injured in overnight Casco shooting
CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday. Cumberland County Sheriff Capt. Kerry Joyce said multiple witnesses called the police around midnight about an incident happening at 18 Wings Way in Casco, according to a news release issued Sunday morning.
Lewiston homicide victim has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 12-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. Randall M. Perkins, 55,...
foxbangor.com
Update: Police have suspect in custody
FAIRFIELD — Early Saturday morning the Winslow Police Department asked local police agencies to be on the lookout for two particular vehicles. Around 6:30 a.m. Fairfield Police received an anonymous tip that both vehicles were located at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police reportedly believed the...
Out of Control Vehicle Careens Through Maine Church on Sunday Afternoon
According to the Fire Marshall's Office and WGME 13 news, a vehicle crashed through a Maine church at about 5 pm on Sunday afternoon. WGME is reporting that a vehicle crashed through the side of the Lighthouse Christian Center which is located in Westbrook, Maine on Spring Street. WGME is...
NECN
Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up
A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
A preliminary report into the fatal Arundel plane crash released
ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information related to an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Arundel on October 5. Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, was piloting the plane that left Biddeford in the morning, landed in Presque Isle, and was on its way back to Biddeford when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough was the lone passenger on board. Both men died in the crash.
Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
WMTW
Former Maine corrections officer found guilty in fatal crash involving 9-year-old girl
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — Former Cumberland County corrections officer, Kenneth Morang, 64, has been found guilty of manslaughter. Prosecutors said Morang caused the death of a nine-year-old girl following a crash in July 2019. Morang was driving home after working two consecutive double-shifts at the Cumberland County Jail when...
Suspect arrested in connection with Augusta bank robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with an Augusta bank robbery that happened on Saturday, police say. The Augusta Police Department partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to make the arrest. The bank robbery happened at Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Augusta police responded...
WMTW
Frustrations mount over jail diversion policy at the Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said criminals who should be taken to the Cumberland County Jail are not being allowed in because of staffing issues. Gorham is calling for change, saying the current "jail diversion policy" is putting officers and the public in danger. Portland...
Police arrest teen following RSU 73 threat
PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old boy from Livermore Falls faces a charge of criminal terrorizing following a reported threat regarding a firearm at a school in RSU 73. The arrest follows an investigation Wednesday upon discovery of an alleged threat made on a school bus bringing children home from school, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday in a news release.
foxbangor.com
Man charged with death in Acadia enters plea
ELLSWORTH- A Portland man charged with murder in connection with a death in Acadia National park in June entered a plea in court today. Raymond Lester,35, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment this afternoon. Nichole Mokeme ,35, died in a hit and run incident at the Schoodic Eduction...
Augusta Police Release Photos of Suspect That Displayed Gun & Robbed Camden National Bank
Augusta Police Department now confirms they are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 11 am hour at Augusta's Camden National Bank, Armory Street location Saturday. Police say that an unidentified male subject entered the bank and displayed a handgun before making off with an unspecified amount of...
foxbangor.com
Former fire chief indicted
SKOWHEGANA former fire chief from Athens has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old. Sean Boyd,45, was arrested in July. Boyd allegedly sexually assaulted the child in 2014. The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted Boyd for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. A Waterville woman was...
Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta
I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
