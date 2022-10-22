ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information related to an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Arundel on October 5. Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, was piloting the plane that left Biddeford in the morning, landed in Presque Isle, and was on its way back to Biddeford when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough was the lone passenger on board. Both men died in the crash.

