Lewiston, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, ME
WMTW

Person shot, another injured after several fights broke out in Casco

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sherriff's Office is investigating after two people were injured during a shooting incident early Sunday morning. According to the Sherriff's Office, police were called to Wings Way just after midnight for reports of a large gathering where multiple fights had broken out. Witnesses...
CASCO, ME
wabi.tv

Suspect in custody after incident in Winslow

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A suspect was taken into custody Saturday by authorities after what police are calling an “incident” in Winslow. Fairfield Police located a vehicle on the Circle K Truck Stop on Center Road in Fairfield whose driver had been sought by Winslow police for the incident that occurred in Winslow.
WINSLOW, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two injured in overnight Casco shooting

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday. Cumberland County Sheriff Capt. Kerry Joyce said multiple witnesses called the police around midnight about an incident happening at 18 Wings Way in Casco, according to a news release issued Sunday morning.
CASCO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston homicide victim has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 12-16. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 13. Randall M. Perkins, 55,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Update: Police have suspect in custody

FAIRFIELD — Early Saturday morning the Winslow Police Department asked local police agencies to be on the lookout for two particular vehicles. Around 6:30 a.m. Fairfield Police received an anonymous tip that both vehicles were located at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police reportedly believed the...
WINSLOW, ME
NECN

Homicide Investigation in Lewiston, Maine Has Locals Shaken Up

A man's death this week has been ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, prompting an investigation that involves local, state and federal authorities, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Lewison police officers responded to the 50 block of River Street...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

A preliminary report into the fatal Arundel plane crash released

ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information related to an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Arundel on October 5. Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, was piloting the plane that left Biddeford in the morning, landed in Presque Isle, and was on its way back to Biddeford when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough was the lone passenger on board. Both men died in the crash.
ARUNDEL, ME
B98.5

Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Suspect arrested in connection with Augusta bank robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with an Augusta bank robbery that happened on Saturday, police say. The Augusta Police Department partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to make the arrest. The bank robbery happened at Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Augusta police responded...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest teen following RSU 73 threat

PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old boy from Livermore Falls faces a charge of criminal terrorizing following a reported threat regarding a firearm at a school in RSU 73. The arrest follows an investigation Wednesday upon discovery of an alleged threat made on a school bus bringing children home from school, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday in a news release.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
foxbangor.com

Man charged with death in Acadia enters plea

ELLSWORTH- A Portland man charged with murder in connection with a death in Acadia National park in June entered a plea in court today. Raymond Lester,35, entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment this afternoon. Nichole Mokeme ,35, died in a hit and run incident at the Schoodic Eduction...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Former fire chief indicted

SKOWHEGANA former fire chief from Athens has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine year old. Sean Boyd,45, was arrested in July. Boyd allegedly sexually assaulted the child in 2014. The Somerset County Grand Jury indicted Boyd for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact. A Waterville woman was...
ATHENS, ME
Kool AM

Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta

I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
AUGUSTA, ME

