Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Yardbarker
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win
After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season
Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
Wichita Eagle
Pacers Injury Report: Will Myles Turner Face Sixers on Monday?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night. Just last Tuesday, the Sixers debuted against the Boston Celtics to help open the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the defending Eastern Conference Champions entered Tuesday’s game with a chip on their shoulder and sent the Sixers home 0-1.
Wichita Eagle
Spurs’ Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers
The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the home team was favored heavily. Despite the Spurs having the better record at 1-1, while the Sixers entered the matchup 0-2 with losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the entire NBA is well aware of the fact that a young San Antonio team has a low chance at cracking the playoffs this year.
KENS 5
Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
WITN
Hornets fall to Pelicans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Kinston native Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had...
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
How does Charlotte move on from Will Healy? 49ers AD explains as huge offseason looms
On Monday, Mike Hill answered questions pertaining to Will Healy’s replacement, the financial commitment that comes with entering the American Athletic Conference, and more.
nbcsportsedge.com
The Player Prop bets to make for Monday Night: Morant, Embiid, DeRozan
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Joel Embiid O/U 28.5 Points vs. Pacers. Joel Embiid...
Wichita Eagle
Will P.J. Walker Start Against Atlanta? Wilks Details QB Plan for Week 8
Delivering a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has afforded P.J. Walker an opportunity to be the Panthers' starting quarterback moving forward. During Monday's press conference, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that he plans to roll with Walker as QB1 for next Sunday's game in Atlanta. "As I...
Wichita Eagle
Rising Star: Cowboys Rookie DE Sam Williams ‘Outstanding’ In Win Over Lions
The Dallas Cowboys defense now has another feat to list on its resume, as the group held the Detroit Lions to just six points in their 24-6 Week 7 victory. ... with a rookie playing an increasingly prominent role. Going into Sunday, the Lions had the NFL's No. 3 scoring...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers-Falcons Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of this season when they beat the Buccaneers, 21-3, as 13-point home underdogs in Week 7. In Week 8, Carolina, after cashing on the moneyline for bettors at +625 odds, will look to carry that momentum on the road against NFC South rival Atlanta.
Pelicans vs. Hornets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting, More
Two of the most dominant NBA victories earlier this week came courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets. Now, they will be facing off against each other in an intra-conference matchup Friday night. The Pelicans are heading into Buzz City following an impressive performance against the Brooklyn Nets...
Wichita Eagle
Bears by the Numbers: Evidence of HITS Principle at Work
Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked at Halas Hall after his mini-bye evaluation whether the team is where he expected. He was being a bit evasive about how the team came through his mini-bye assessment and it seemed like a good way to find out some specifics. The answer sounded no more specific but there are a few concrete ways to look at it.
Comments / 0