ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win

After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season

Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Pacers Injury Report: Will Myles Turner Face Sixers on Monday?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night. Just last Tuesday, the Sixers debuted against the Boston Celtics to help open the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the defending Eastern Conference Champions entered Tuesday’s game with a chip on their shoulder and sent the Sixers home 0-1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Spurs’ Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers

The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, the home team was favored heavily. Despite the Spurs having the better record at 1-1, while the Sixers entered the matchup 0-2 with losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the entire NBA is well aware of the fact that a young San Antonio team has a low chance at cracking the playoffs this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WITN

Hornets fall to Pelicans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Kinston native Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
nbcsportsedge.com

The Player Prop bets to make for Monday Night: Morant, Embiid, DeRozan

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Joel Embiid O/U 28.5 Points vs. Pacers. Joel Embiid...
INDIANA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Will P.J. Walker Start Against Atlanta? Wilks Details QB Plan for Week 8

Delivering a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has afforded P.J. Walker an opportunity to be the Panthers' starting quarterback moving forward. During Monday's press conference, interim head coach Steve Wilks said that he plans to roll with Walker as QB1 for next Sunday's game in Atlanta. "As I...
Wichita Eagle

Panthers-Falcons Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Panthers pulled off the biggest upset of this season when they beat the Buccaneers, 21-3, as 13-point home underdogs in Week 7. In Week 8, Carolina, after cashing on the moneyline for bettors at +625 odds, will look to carry that momentum on the road against NFC South rival Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Bears by the Numbers: Evidence of HITS Principle at Work

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked at Halas Hall after his mini-bye evaluation whether the team is where he expected. He was being a bit evasive about how the team came through his mini-bye assessment and it seemed like a good way to find out some specifics. The answer sounded no more specific but there are a few concrete ways to look at it.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy