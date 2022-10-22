ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Rancho Christian High School football team will have a game with Valley View High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Rancho Christian High School
Valley View High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

San Bernardino, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Colton High School football team will have a game with Arroyo Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
COLTON, CA
Riverside, October 23 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Loma Linda Academy volleyball team will have a game with Polytechnic High School - Riverside on October 22, 2022, 20:00:00.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Yorba Linda, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Foothill High School - Santa Ana football team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
YORBA LINDA, CA
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge

Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash

ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
ARCADIA, CA
Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego

Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
REDLANDS, CA
Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm

Strong winds are expected to sweep through the Valley this weekend, bringing dust that will impact our air quality. Even after the storm, lungs and good health can suffer long after the winds die down. Air conditioning is often a necessity when living in the desert. For many, it’s running constantly during our hot summers. The post Prepping your air conditioner ahead of a dust storm appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
3 People Hospitalized After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

According to the Fontana Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. The officials stated that the incident started at around 11:45 p.m. in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene and during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed a patrol vehicle and two other vehicles.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
