Moreno Valley, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

A game winning interception in triple overtime kept Riverside City College’s undefeated streak alive. In a game that had the number one and number three teams in the state facing off, RCC was able to maintain its number one ranking with its win against Mt. San Antonio College on Oct. 22.
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900
After allegations that he wanted to “slam” a female student’s “face up against the wall,” a high school teacher in California has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal inquiry. According to FOX 11, English teacher Robert Bean at Cajon High...
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Sunday night and all day Monday October 23, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Southern California Weather Force Weather Service has issued a High Wind Advisory...
Sports aren’t just good exercise. They also teach children valuable lessons in life. In San Bernardino, many are learning those lessons at MTC boxing club, where coaches are also helping them stay away from gangs. However, the club is having financial problems and the owner is hoping a weekend...
ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
Strong winds are expected to sweep through the Valley this weekend, bringing dust that will impact our air quality. Even after the storm, lungs and good health can suffer long after the winds die down. Air conditioning is often a necessity when living in the desert. For many, it’s running constantly during our hot summers.
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver fled the scene of a collision leaving a pickup truck behind which had crashed through a front yard of a residence in the Hacienda Heights community early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
According to the Fontana Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning in Rancho Cucamonga. The officials stated that the incident started at around 11:45 p.m. in Fontana when officers tried to stop a vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene and during the pursuit, the vehicle crashed a patrol vehicle and two other vehicles.
