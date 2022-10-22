Read full article on original website
Chris Paul
1d ago
wow were still gonna give them a chance.to get out instead of.life.in prison..lol.our.laws.is.a joke now.😄😄😄
Reply
11
Frank Gibson
1d ago
Discharging a firearm??? How about attempted murder? Oh yeah, I forgot who the DA is!
Reply(1)
19
☦JESUSgirl
1d ago
thank GOD there capture 🙏horrible wht they did taking something thts not thiers !!!
Reply(4)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
Man shot dead in Oxnard; suspect sought
OXNARD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a man was shot dead Saturday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive. According to police, the 36-year-old victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No other...
Santa Ana Police Arrest Three Suspects in Shooting Death
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
2urbangirls.com
Three murder suspects arrested for involvement in gang related shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
foxla.com
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death in Compton: LASD
COMPTON, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Compton Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim - a man in his 20s - with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.
Two men arrested for allegedly robbing several armored cars throughout Los Angeles
Two men were arrested today for allegedly robbing at least three armored cars throughout the Los Angeles area.
KTLA.com
Man arrested after bizarre assault spree in Orange County
An Orange man is accused of committing a series of assaults, sexual assaults, and other crimes within the span of two hours in Tustin Friday night. Sean Anthony Aguilera, 28, first assaulted an elderly woman near the 300 block of West 6th Street at about 6:50 p.m., the Tustin Police Department said in a news release.
Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Santa Ana
The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street in Santa Ana. According to the Police Department, a woman called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area and seeing a man lying […]
foxla.com
2 arrested for man's alleged kidnapping in Riverside County
COACHELLA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and extortion of a man in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened on Oct. 16. The victim, who was found in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, told authorities he...
Man Fatally Shot in Front of Santa Ana Apartment Building
A man died Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest Rancho Cucamonga man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims
Police arrested a man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims in separate cases, according to the Upland Police Department. In August, the Upland Detective Bureau began investigating a child molestation case that occurred in 2015. The suspect was found to have allegedly committed his crimes over a span of 15 years.
Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles
Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
newsantaana.com
Catalytic converter theft interrupted by alert Westminster resident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 7:00 AM, Westminster Police Officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft in progress in the area of 13500 Hoover street in the City of Westminster. A female subject was seen underneath a vehicle using a saw to remove a catalytic converter while a male subject stood watch. A witness recognized the sound of the saw and called 911.
Man Stabbed During Argument in Long Beach; Woman Arrested
An argument at a Long Beach motel Saturday morning led to the stabbing of a man and the arrest of the woman believed to have wielded the weapon.
2urbangirls.com
‘Shots fired’ call leads to officer involved shooting in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A man was shot in Inglewood after officers responded to a call at the U.S. Vets housing complex. An officer-involved shooting occurred in the 700 block of S. Hindry Avenue late Saturday night, when Inglewood police were called to the area to investigate multiple ‘shots fired’ reports.
Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park
Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
One Killed, Two Wounded in Florence Shooting
One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a market in the Florence area of Los Angeles today.
foxla.com
6 wanted for armed robbery at Mid-City Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles
Six armed suspects staged a hold-up Saturday afternoon at a Mid-City business and fled in two vehicles. The robbery was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Cruz could not confirm broadcast reports that the crime...
Comments / 23