Learn to Curl session scheduled for Oct. 27

The St. Croix Curling Center is gearing up for its fifth season at the St. Mary’s Point Hockey Arena, which is located at 2489 Itasca Ave S, Lakeland, MN 55043.

The SCCC, which was established in 2018, will be offering Friday night and Sunday afternoon leagues starting on Oct. 28. Prior to that, however, the club is holding a “Learn to Curl” session on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Cost for the Learn to Curl session, which will also be held at the St. Mary’s Point Hockey Arena, is $25 and preregistration is required.

Registration is available at stcroixcurlingcenter.org or by calling Judy Taylor at 715-425-2054 for questions or additional information. Space is limited so interested parties are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

• League registration for the 2022-23 curling season is also underway. The Friday league will be held starting on Oct. 28 at 6:15 p.m. The Sunday sessions are scheduled for 1:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., and 6 p.m. The 17-week season runs through March 10.