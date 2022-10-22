Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off another week with nice weather today. Highs are in the lower 80 with overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s. Clouds will continue to build in as we go throughout the day. A very small chance of rain is possible this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Weather Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front will cross our area on Tuesday. As it moves through, it’ll also push a line of storms across our area that could pack a heavy punch. Damaging wind will be the main threat as the line of storms crosses our area from west to east, but some storms may have hail...and some isolated tornadoes could also spin up. Therefore, our area sits under a Level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk for severe storms.
WTOK-TV
Chance for severe storms on Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You really can’t get much better weather than we had over the weekend and that will continue to start our week. Monday will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s across our area. Tuesday...
WTOK-TV
Steady temperatures for the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have a very busy day today as bud and burgers teams up with Meridian Oktoberfest to feature an all-day fall fest. The weather could not get more perfect for a day full of outdoor activities as temperatures will be sitting in the upper 70s and lower 80s across our area.
WTOK-TV
No more freezing nights for a little while
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold pattern that gave us a taste of Winter’s Chill is shifting. A warmer pattern is settling in along with a southerly wind that has returned. So, get ready for more comfy conditions in the days to come. Thankfully, no freezing temps overnight. Friday...
WTOK-TV
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With all the events happening Saturday at the Meridian Fall Festival, there are some winners to announce. Contestants were competing for a $1,000 at the Back Porch Meridian’s Cornhole Tournament. First place winners Josh Glover and Carson Barrett took that prize home. At Bud and...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Fall Festival brings big crowds to downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The streets in downtown Meridian was bustling with events on Saturday the entire family could enjoy ranging from live music musical performances, a cornhole tournaments, and the Bud and Burgers event. Kicking off the jammed pack day was the Back Porch Meridian’s cornhole tournament. “It’s...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Bailey Haunted Firehouse
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each year, the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual haunted house offering the community the chance to have their socks scared right off. But every year, this haunted house does something a little different to keep its visitors on their toes. “So, the trail is definitely...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Childrens Museum 2nd Annual Boo!seum
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Superheroes, princesses, and silly monsters alike were all invited to the Mississippi Children’s Museum’s 2nd annual Boo!seum. Kids were given an opportunity to hang around the children’s museum for spooky science, festive fall games, creepy-crawly crafts, and glowing dance parties! There were also ghost stories with Mississippi guest author, Dr. Alan Brown.
WTOK-TV
Portion of Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Ave. South to close temporarily
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drivers in Meridian will soon be taking another detour as a portion of Sela Ward Parkway is set to close. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, Sela Ward Parkway will be closed from C Street to Front Street. The closure is necessary for the subcontractor performing the sewer...
WTOK-TV
Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamie Johnson hosted Bentley’s 5th annual Ride/Auction for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital. Bentley Strickland is a seven year old boy who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Hurler Syndrome. He has undergone enzyme transfusions, a bone marrow transplant and 13 surgeries. Batson Children’s Hospital is where he has had all of his treatments.
kicks96news.com
Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County
Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian hosts dedication ceremony at Highland Park
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a big day for one Meridian native as the city dedicated the basketball courts at Highland Park to former NBA player, Derrick McKey. McKey was honored for his long history of giving back to the community by hosting free youth basketball camps here for more than 20 years.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Game: Demopolis shuts out Greenville in a total team dominating win on senior night
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers shut down Greenville on senior night getting their third shut out victory of the season. Demopolis would win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half so they would kick the ball off to Greenville. The Greenville Tigers, Ronald Davis would return the ball to set up with good field position. But the Blue Heat’s defense would come warmed up and ready to get to work.
WDAM-TV
Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, Cotton Mill Park was known as a spot for grandparents and parents to bring their children to spend time together - now it’s considered a sanctuary for the homeless population. Due to multiple complaints, the City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park...
WTOK-TV
GOTW: Meridian wins final home game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats beat Petal 24-14 in their final home game of the season to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a special day at Ray Stadium as the Wildcats celebrated Homecoming and Senior night and the stadium was packed with current and former Meridian Wildcats as they showed support for the team.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Floyd L. Spears
Funeral service for Mr. Floyd L. Spears will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Benjamin Laird officiating. Interment will follow at Bethsaida Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County with Military and MS Highway Patrol Honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
breezynews.com
Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian
The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Northeast Lauderdale and played the Trojans in Friday night’s football spectacular. Our home team took off and didn’t slow down for the whole first half. 24-0. The Trojans finally got a little bit of traction in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Final score 31-14.
Meridian, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County looks to return to the playoffs
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Tigers have a big game against the Shields Panthers that has massive playoff implications. The Tigers are currently ranked 4th in their region and need to stay in that place to make the playoffs for the first time since 2004. This turnaround started last year when former NFL player Kendrick Office stepped in as Head Coach and for Coach Office, it has always been about the kids.
