DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers shut down Greenville on senior night getting their third shut out victory of the season. Demopolis would win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half so they would kick the ball off to Greenville. The Greenville Tigers, Ronald Davis would return the ball to set up with good field position. But the Blue Heat’s defense would come warmed up and ready to get to work.

DEMOPOLIS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO