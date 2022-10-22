Read full article on original website
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI
On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed, DLS in Barton
BARTON — A 25-year-old man from Highgate was charged following an incident in Barton earlier this month. Police say they observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed north on Barton Orleans Road. The radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 73 miles-per-hour, moving from a 30...
suncommunitynews.com
West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation
PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
WCAX
Local gun shop describes process of background checks in Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As first reported last week, police in New Hampshire named Logan Clegg as a suspect in the shooting deaths of Wendy and Stephen Reid in April. According to police, Clegg purchased a gun from a shop in Barre using an alias, just months before the murder.
WCAX
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
mychamplainvalley.com
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
WMUR.com
Gun store owner: Nothing stood out as unusual in sale to man charged in Concord killings
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The owner of the store that sold a gun that police said was used to kill a Concord couple said he wasn't aware of the connection until Friday. Chris Sanborn, the owner of R&L Archery in Barre, Vermont, said nothing stood out as abnormal in the sale, and if it had, his workers would have immediately contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WCAX
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown woman will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl. Police say Renee Marie Guy sold fentanyl to Matthew Hayes, 22. He was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier a year ago. Judge Kevin Griffin sentenced Guy to three to...
WCAX
Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times.
newportdispatch.com
Debris in road causes single-vehicle rollover crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — A 27-year-old man from Burlington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Richmond on Thursday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 10:20 a.m. According to the report, Michael Titcomb hit a large piece of metal debris in the road causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest upside down.
WCAX
Behind the Bullets - Part 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gunfire has risen dramatically in Burlington in the last few years. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents recorded by Burlington Police, with 25 of them taking place so far this year alone. So who’s responsible for the violence and what’s behind the sharp increase? Dom Amato combed through the data and spoke with city leaders about how they’re addressing the problem.
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
newportdispatch.com
Driver caught without ignition interlock device in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 62-year-old man from Milton was cited following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Route 7 at around 4:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Timothy Tourangeau. Following an investigation, it was found that Tourangeau’s license was restricted...
suncommunitynews.com
Ellenburg man hospitalized after horse and wagon crash
Investigation into the crash was continuing Oct. 20. ELLENBURG | Two horses succumbed to injuries and a man was hospitalized after a horse-drawn wagon was hit by a vehicle Oct. 17. New York State Police said the accident happened on Ellenburg Center Road at about 6 p.m. Monday involving a...
newportdispatch.com
Teen involved in single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton
MONKTON — A 16-year-old from Richford was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton this morning. The crash took place on Monkton Road and Post Road at around 8:05 a.m. The vehicle was seen off to the side of the road in a residence’s yard. The driver...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with DUI after rollover crash in Derby
DERBY — Police say a juvenile was arrested for DUI following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Derby early this morning. The crash took place on I-91 at around 2:00 a.m. According to the report, the juvenile was traveling north and traveled off the road to the right where it struck a guardrail and then a tree.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester
COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
WCAX
Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times.
