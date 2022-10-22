ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islandton, SC

iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says

A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI

