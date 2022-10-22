ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments

As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
iheart.com

LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady's Detachment Doesn't Get Erased with an Apology

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found himself in some hot water this week after he compared the NFL season to military deployment on the latest episode of his 'Let's Go!' podcast. On Saturday's edition of 'Up on Game', former Pro Bowl linebacker LaVar Arrington read a letter he received from a military veteran who took offense to Brady's comments, and shared why his own experiences growing up in a military family had him feeling like Brady is clearly detached from reality.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News

Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position. The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point

You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Bears player accuses Patriots of cheating ahead of matchup

As the Patriots prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup in just a few days, a player on the Bears has chosen to reignite the Deflategate scandal almost eight later. Yes, it is 2022 and the alleged deflation of footballs is back in the conversation once again. When speaking to...
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Updates OBJ’s Timeline For Return

One NFL free agent that many teams are still keeping an eye on is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, Beckham Jr. is still recovering from that injury. But, it is safe to assume that once he is ready to play...
NBC Sports

Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams

The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts as protesters rush field, delay game

As the Penn Quakers looked to improve upon their undefeated record to start the season on Saturday, their game against the Yale Bulldogs hit an unexpected delay as a large group of student protesters rushed the field delaying the game’s action for an extended period of time. On Saturday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

