Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found himself in some hot water this week after he compared the NFL season to military deployment on the latest episode of his 'Let's Go!' podcast. On Saturday's edition of 'Up on Game', former Pro Bowl linebacker LaVar Arrington read a letter he received from a military veteran who took offense to Brady's comments, and shared why his own experiences growing up in a military family had him feeling like Brady is clearly detached from reality.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO