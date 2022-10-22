Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments
As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
Buccaneers Among NFL Teams Expected to Make a Quarterback Move in 2023
According to CBS Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are poised to make a quarterback move in 2023.
iheart.com
LaVar Arrington: Tom Brady's Detachment Doesn't Get Erased with an Apology
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found himself in some hot water this week after he compared the NFL season to military deployment on the latest episode of his 'Let's Go!' podcast. On Saturday's edition of 'Up on Game', former Pro Bowl linebacker LaVar Arrington read a letter he received from a military veteran who took offense to Brady's comments, and shared why his own experiences growing up in a military family had him feeling like Brady is clearly detached from reality.
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Big Decision News
Bill Belichick has made a big decision at the quarterback position. The Patriots are reportedly set to start second-year quarterback Mac Jones on Monday night against the Bears. Jones has been out with an injury for a couple of weeks. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has played well in his absence, leading New England to a couple of wins.
Giants Player Called For Roughing the Passer After Taking Trevor Lawrence Down With One Finger
VIDEO: Horrible roughing the passer penalty on Trevor Lawrence.
Yardbarker
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
NBC Sports
Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point
You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
Mac Jones Opens Up About the New England Patriots So-Called QB Dilemma
Could Mac Jones see action for the New England Patriots on Monday night? The post Mac Jones Opens Up About the New England Patriots So-Called QB Dilemma appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bears seek a first in Foxborough on Monday night
The Chicago Bears face the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football on October 24th, seeking their first win over their opponent on their homefield since the teams began playing each other in the 1970s.
Adam Schefter Clears The Air On Popular Odell Beckham Rumor
The Kansas City Chiefs turned a lot of heads this week when they restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Many fans believe the front office is clearing cap space to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal. Kelce added fuel to the fire by commenting on that rumor...
Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.
Bears player accuses Patriots of cheating ahead of matchup
As the Patriots prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup in just a few days, a player on the Bears has chosen to reignite the Deflategate scandal almost eight later. Yes, it is 2022 and the alleged deflation of footballs is back in the conversation once again. When speaking to...
J.C. Jackson Suffers Ugly Leg Injury, Looks Like a Massive Bust
J.C. Jackson suffered an ugly injury on Sunday and is looking like a massive bust.
How does Charlotte move on from Will Healy? 49ers AD explains as huge offseason looms
On Monday, Mike Hill answered questions pertaining to Will Healy’s replacement, the financial commitment that comes with entering the American Athletic Conference, and more.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Updates OBJ’s Timeline For Return
One NFL free agent that many teams are still keeping an eye on is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February, Beckham Jr. is still recovering from that injury. But, it is safe to assume that once he is ready to play...
ESPN
Legendary coaches: Patriots' Belichick, Bears' Halas have much more in common than 324 wins
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Andy Reid is on the other end of the telephone, sharing thoughts on Bill Belichick. His perspective is one few can provide. "We probably downplay how you have to operate as a head coach in this league, especially us older ones. We don't talk much about it," he says.
NBC Sports
Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams
The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts as protesters rush field, delay game
As the Penn Quakers looked to improve upon their undefeated record to start the season on Saturday, their game against the Yale Bulldogs hit an unexpected delay as a large group of student protesters rushed the field delaying the game’s action for an extended period of time. On Saturday...
