Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
WTOP
College Football Corner: Back to back bowl berths for Maryland is big
Homecoming games in October bring back alumni, but also many of the ghosts from their college days. For Maryland fans of a certain age, Terrapin football has been a revolving door of quarterbacks due to injury or ineffectiveness. That 23-38 demographic also recalls bad losses in October to underwhelming conference foes, with the Terps often beating themselves.
saturdaytradition.com
Roman Hemby sends Maryland to bowl eligibility with 75-yard game-winner vs. Northwestern
Roman Hemby put the Maryland Terrapins on his back in Week 8 and carried the team to victory. Hemby essentially secured a victory for the Terps with a 75-yard score with just under 4 minutes left in regulation. Northwestern would get the ball back down 7, but their hopes were ended by a Brendan Sullivan INT.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley addresses Terrapins after reaching bowl eligibility in Week 8
Mike Locksley and Maryland are going bowling, securing a postseason birth for back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-14. At 6-2, the Terrapins secured a bowl game in Week 8 of the season, a particularly impressive accomplishment. After the game, Locksley revealed to the team it is the fastest...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland football drops hype video for homecoming game against Northwestern
Maryland is facing Northwestern on homecoming weekend. The team’s social media account posted a hype video ahead of Saturday’s game. The theme of the video was: there’s no place like home. The Terps are 5-2 after a 38-33 win over Indiana in Week 7. Maryland is just one win away from punching its ticket to another bowl game for the second-straight season.
247Sports
Locksley reveals staff's thinking on Tagovailoa's injury, talks bowl-eligibility, Hemby, Edwards and more
Maryland football hasn't been bowl-eligible this early in the year since 2001. Mike Locksley was the running backs coach on that team. Now the Terps' head coach, he understand the significance of it. "It's significant for our fan base, it's significant to our you know, our psyche, you know, to...
247Sports
Damon Evans' on observations on Terps basketball practice and roster, bowl projections, QB situation and more
If you look at the weekly bowl projections for Maryland football, you're not alone. So Maryland A.D. Damon Evans, he said during his weekly with on 105.7 The Fan's Vinny and Haynie Show. "It was nice to see Billy come in and play the way that he did. The team...
cubsinsider.com
Wrigley’s New Sportsbook Radiating Serious Soldier Field Vibes
I almost wrecked my car the first time I saw the giant spaceship that had crash-landed at Soldier Field. This must have been 2003 or ’04 and I had just merged onto Lake Shore Drive at McCormick Place when the bastardized façade sprang into view, shocking in its incongruity. Even though I knew what they’d done with the place, I hadn’t been expecting it because I was on my way to Wrigley for a Cubs game.
theblackandwhite.net
Brawls erupt between Whitman, B-CC students after rivalry football game despite new security measures
A B-CC student allegedly “jumped” a Whitman senior in downtown Bethesda after last night’s football game between the rival schools, sparking a series of brawls that involved at least eight students and a Montgomery County Police officer. At approximately 7:49 p.m., a B-CC senior struck a Whitman...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
earnthenecklace.com
Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
mocoshow.com
6 of Top 10 Public Middle Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 6 of the top 10 (and 14 of the Top 25) public middle schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Herbert Hoover Middle School earning the top spot.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
WSPY NEWS
Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting
The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
wjol.com
Utility Work to Require Eastbound I-80 Lane Closure This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation is testing a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, which will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue). Starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 27, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between...
wjol.com
President Of Sisters Of St. Francis Quietly Told Nuns Living at OLA Of Likely Closing
As first reported on WJOL, the future of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet is unclear and could close as early as January first 2023. Sister Jeanne Bessette, president, Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, sent a press release:
wjol.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
