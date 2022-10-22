ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

WTOP

College Football Corner: Back to back bowl berths for Maryland is big

Homecoming games in October bring back alumni, but also many of the ghosts from their college days. For Maryland fans of a certain age, Terrapin football has been a revolving door of quarterbacks due to injury or ineffectiveness. That 23-38 demographic also recalls bad losses in October to underwhelming conference foes, with the Terps often beating themselves.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland football drops hype video for homecoming game against Northwestern

Maryland is facing Northwestern on homecoming weekend. The team’s social media account posted a hype video ahead of Saturday’s game. The theme of the video was: there’s no place like home. The Terps are 5-2 after a 38-33 win over Indiana in Week 7. Maryland is just one win away from punching its ticket to another bowl game for the second-straight season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
cubsinsider.com

Wrigley’s New Sportsbook Radiating Serious Soldier Field Vibes

I almost wrecked my car the first time I saw the giant spaceship that had crash-landed at Soldier Field. This must have been 2003 or ’04 and I had just merged onto Lake Shore Drive at McCormick Place when the bastardized façade sprang into view, shocking in its incongruity. Even though I knew what they’d done with the place, I hadn’t been expecting it because I was on my way to Wrigley for a Cubs game.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD

Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

6 of Top 10 Public Middle Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 6 of the top 10 (and 14 of the Top 25) public middle schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Herbert Hoover Middle School earning the top spot.
MARYLAND STATE
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting

The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
MONTGOMERY, IL
wjol.com

Utility Work to Require Eastbound I-80 Lane Closure This Week

The Illinois Department of Transportation is testing a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, which will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue). Starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Thursday, Oct. 27, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER

Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
JOLIET, IL

