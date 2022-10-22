ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS

The Houston Astros are one win away from reaching the World Series once again. They lead the American League Championship Series 3-0 against the New York Yankees. What has made that truly remarkable is that the Astros have continued to win despite the struggles of Jose Altuve. Altuve is just 1-for-28 in these playoffs. He […] The post Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
‘The new gold standard’: Anthony Rizzo drops truth bomb on Yankees’ Aaron Judge hitting free agency

With the New York Yankees getting eliminated from the MLB Playoffs, focus now shifts to the future of Aaron Judge. The superstar slugger is set to hit free agency and will be a sought-after addition without question. Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo made that very clear following New York’s Game 4 loss to the Houston […] The post ‘The new gold standard’: Anthony Rizzo drops truth bomb on Yankees’ Aaron Judge hitting free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire

After days of speculation, the Texas Rangers officially announced on Friday that they hired Bruce Bochy to be their next manager. Bochy had been away from the majors for the past three years following a 13-year run as manager for the San Francisco Giants. After recently interviewing for the Rangers’ managerial vacancy, general manager Chris […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s hilarious reaction to Rangers’ Bruce Bochy hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge, Yankees getting swept by Astros

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Naturally after an embarrassing showing in the MLB playoffs, the whole baseball world is mocking them. Not only were the Yankees swept in the series, but they were practically no match to the Astros and didn’t even pose that […] The post MLB Twitter reacts to Aaron Judge, Yankees getting swept by Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 biggest culprits that led to Yankees’ ALCS downfall, ranked

Well that was ugly. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros appeared to be on a collision course to meet in the ALCS all season long as the top two teams in the American League. Yet when they did, the Astros embarrassed the Yankees once again, this time sweeping New York out of the playoffs […] The post 3 biggest culprits that led to Yankees’ ALCS downfall, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS

The Houston Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees Sunday night, 6-5. In a back-and-forth game, the Astros got a couple late hits and stellar work from their bullpen to close out the Yankees. In doing so, the Yankees made some postseason history that no one wants to be part of. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history

No one expected the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres to make deep playoff runs. Yet, that is exactly what happened. Both Wild Card squads, the two lowest-seeded teams in the National League, are squaring off in the NLCS. And the excitement hasn’t slowed down in the action on the field at all. The Phillies […] The post Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
