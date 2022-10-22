Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Virginia Beach Navy Master-at-Arms convicted of illegally selling machine guns
A naval law enforcement officer from Virginia Beach was convicted last week on five gun charges after he sold illegal machine guns to a federal informant.
Virginia Beach police say new recruiting efforts are boosting the force
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia Beach Police Department said new recruiting efforts are paying off, with more experienced police officers joining the force. “Do more. Have more. Be more,” that’s the recruiting slogan for the department. Nationwide police staffing shortages pushed Virginia Beach city...
4 arrested, 2 sought, in Gloucester Co. maiming by mob
The sheriff's office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest.
Some area schools dismiss early due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
Navy man convicted of selling unregistered guns
A federal jury convicted a Virginia Beach man on Friday, Oct. 21 of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns.
Navy sailor convicted of possessing, selling unregistered machine guns, destructive devices
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Navy sailor in Virginia Beach was convicted of selling and possessing unregistered machine guns on Friday, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Office. A news release said that Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was gathering unregistered, illegal machine guns and selling them online between October...
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Reporter Anne Sparaco is working to get further details about these investigations, and break down the criminal repercussions for people who call in bomb threats to schools. Chesapeake. Students at Deep Creek High School...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton’s Federal Development Board Seeking Applicants
HAMPTON—The Hampton Federal Area Development Authority (HFADA) is looking for residents interested in serving on its board. The Authority works in partnership with the military and other federal facilities to promote the development of federal employee housing, office buildings, and other infrastructure, and increases coordination between military, private industry, and academic research institutions, creating innovative opportunities that foster economic growth.
Candidates vying for Portsmouth City Council discuss crime, drama and economic growth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thursday night, people in Portsmouth heard from some of the candidates vying for five city council seats. Three of them are incumbents: Councilmen Bill Moody, Paul Battle and Chris Woodard. This possible shakeup comes after months of tension among the council. Between lawsuits, heated meetings and...
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Approves Uptown Alley For Former Yankee Candle Site
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a family entertainment venue headquartered in Richmond, is one step closer to opening a location in Williamsburg. At its meeting on Wednesday, October 19, the Williamsburg Planning Commission approved two special use permit requests to allow Uptown Alley to operate at 2200 Richmond Rd., the site of the former Yankee Candle Village.
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — State troopers are looking for a man who allegedly escaped from a mental hospital in James City County. Monday afternoon, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said 32-year-old Christopher Feagin was missing. He would have escaped Eastern State Hospital off Ironbound Road around 1:40 a.m.
Chesapeake police install fixed license plate readers in area “hot spots”
The department has installed 33 new license plate readers throughout the city, and they are expecting to install 10 more shortly.
Seniors on fixed income face housing challenges as rental prices rise
Rents have risen across Hampton Roads in recent years. Data sourced from the Virginia Realtors Association says rents rose 7.4-percent in 2022 from 2021.
First responders raise funds for firefighter battling cancer
This weekend, Suffolk firefighters and other departments around Hampton Roads came together to help a beloved Virginia Beach firefighter battling cancer.
WITN
Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 8:15 p.m. at Rivers Landing Apartments. They found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
Some residents worry downtown Norfolk is losing its vibrancy
One downtown Norfolk lounge has appealed the city council's decision in Norfolk's Circuit Court after its conditional use permit was revoked.
7 candidates are running for Newport News City Council seats
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Several people are running for a chance to serve on Newport News City Council. Three seats. Seven candidates. That’s the situation for Newport News City Council. No incumbents are running, which means a new face will fill every seat. School board member John Eley...
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case
Another man is facing charges after two young children were abducted from a Hampton Walmart on Sunday.
Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
Following the Funds: Newport News mayoral race likely to be the most expensive in history
EDITORS NOTE: The above video aired on Oct. 5. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The race to be the next mayor of Virginia’s sixth-largest city is likely to be the most expensive in city history. And it’s not just because of inflation. Rather, it’s the date of the election a political expert believes will make […]
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 9