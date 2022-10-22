Read full article on original website
Man Hurt in SE Minnesota Motorcycle-SUV Crash
La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse, WI man was hurt after the motorcycle he was riding and an SUV collided in La Crescent Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol accident reports says 25-year-old Logan Radloff was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 when it and a northbound SUV, driven by 53-year-old Wendy Fynboh of St. Charles, crashed at Shore Access Dr. around 3:45 p.m.
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation. La...
WEAU-TV 13
Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at the parking lot of Prairie Inn and Suites in Holmen. The Holmen Police Department said in a press release, it responded to a report of a disturbance outside of the hotel on Circle Drive around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
wiproud.com
Shots fired at Holmen hotel, no injuries reported
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at a hotel parking lot in Holmen Saturday night. The Holmen Police Department says it responded to a report of a disturbance at Prairie Inn and Suites on Circle Drive around 7 pm. Officers say the...
La Crosse kids enjoy trunk-or-treat with classic cars at the senior center
La Crosse families got the chance to "trunk-or-treat" with classic cars at the Harry J. Olson senior center Sunday evening.
wizmnews.com
Holmen FD fights car fully engulfed in flames at Kwik Trip gas pump
One sent by ambulance to the hosptial due to a car fire at a fuel pump in Holmen on Saturday. The Holmen Area Fire Department said the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Holmen Drive South was fully engulfed by the time it got there, four minutes after the call came in.
wiproud.com
Fire erupts at Kwik Trip, injures one
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is hurt after a vehicle fire at a gas station in Holmen last night. The La Crosse Fire Department says it happened at the Kwik Trip Holmen Drive south location. When firefighters with the Holmen Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle fully...
wearegreenbay.com
Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
KIMT
One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
La Crosse’s Rotary Lights adds new fundraising opportunities, changes entrance for drivers
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The 28th year of Rotary Lights is just around the corner. As volunteers start preparing this week, there are a lot of new aspects to look forward to. Visitors will see a new igloo and ice castle and enter the park from a new area. Rotary Lights is adding even more opportunities to help the community,...
nbc15.com
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
Xcel Energy reporting power outage in La Crosse’s Valley View Mall area
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Xcel Energy is reporting over 1,000 customers without power in the Onalaska-La Crosse area beginning earlier Sunday evening. The Xcel electric outage map reports that the outage, located in the Valley View Mall area in La Crosse, began shortly after 8 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 11:15 p.m. The cause of the outage...
La Crosse families enjoy the 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest at Riverside Park
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Riverside Park in La Crosse opened up its 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest for some Halloween fun. It featured all things not-so-spooky for area families from a trick-or-treating nature walk to meeting characters to lots of candy. Over 22 businesses from across the Coulee Region participated. “Anytime our community is coming together and connecting, that’s a positive thing,” said...
KCRG.com
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive. Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn...
winonaradio.com
Police Chase Ensues After Attempted Traffic Stop, 24-Year-Old Arrested
(KWNO)- Around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20th, a Winona County Sheriff attempted a traffic stop that led to a chase. According to the Winona County Sherriff’s Office, Star Obiofu, 24, was going 69 mph in a 40 mph zone by Riverview Drive and Island Prairie Rd. A County officer...
La Crosse student helps out foster kids with lemonade and toys
Kaya Poff, a La Crosse 8-year-old, wanted to help foster kids.
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County leaders approve more emergency shelter funding for winter
The La Crosse County Board unanimously voted Thursday for a plan to use surplus money on emergency winter housing for the unsheltered. The money, close to $170,000, is what’s left of a homelessness prevention fund established four years ago, that started at $500,000. Supervisor Kim Cable said the La...
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
River Falls Journal
PHOTOS: River Falls tops La Crosse Central 40-20 in playoff
River Falls easily rolled to a 40-20 Level 1 playoff victory Friday night over La Crosse Central. The Wildcats next face Marshfield on Oct. 28.
