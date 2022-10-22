ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Quick Country 96.5

Man Hurt in SE Minnesota Motorcycle-SUV Crash

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse, WI man was hurt after the motorcycle he was riding and an SUV collided in La Crescent Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol accident reports says 25-year-old Logan Radloff was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 when it and a northbound SUV, driven by 53-year-old Wendy Fynboh of St. Charles, crashed at Shore Access Dr. around 3:45 p.m.
LA CRESCENT, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation. La...
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at the parking lot of Prairie Inn and Suites in Holmen. The Holmen Police Department said in a press release, it responded to a report of a disturbance outside of the hotel on Circle Drive around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
HOLMEN, WI
wiproud.com

Shots fired at Holmen hotel, no injuries reported

HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at a hotel parking lot in Holmen Saturday night. The Holmen Police Department says it responded to a report of a disturbance at Prairie Inn and Suites on Circle Drive around 7 pm. Officers say the...
HOLMEN, WI
wiproud.com

Fire erupts at Kwik Trip, injures one

HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is hurt after a vehicle fire at a gas station in Holmen last night. The La Crosse Fire Department says it happened at the Kwik Trip Holmen Drive south location. When firefighters with the Holmen Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle fully...
HOLMEN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
PIGEON FALLS, WI
KIMT

One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
nbc15.com

Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse families enjoy the 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Riverside Park in La Crosse opened up its 22nd Annual Enchanted Forest for some Halloween fun. It featured all things not-so-spooky for area families from a trick-or-treating nature walk to meeting characters to lots of candy. Over 22 businesses from across the Coulee Region participated. “Anytime our community is coming together and connecting, that’s a positive thing,” said...
LA CROSSE, WI
KCRG.com

Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive. Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn...
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA

