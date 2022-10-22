LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The 28th year of Rotary Lights is just around the corner. As volunteers start preparing this week, there are a lot of new aspects to look forward to. Visitors will see a new igloo and ice castle and enter the park from a new area. Rotary Lights is adding even more opportunities to help the community,...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO