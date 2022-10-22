Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
Shameless teenage looters are handcuffed and forced to sit on the ground after stealing from Fort Myers stores that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian
A group of teenagers were handcuffed and detained by police in Fort Myers after allegedly looting from stores in an area devastated by Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter by a local reporter captured five teenagers being lectured by police as they hung their heads. Three of the youths were handcuffed.
A teenager tried to save his 6-year-old brother after Hurricane Ian. They both drowned in a flooded canal.
Six-year-old Tahjir Burrowes wandered out of his Florida home on Oct. 5, wearing only a diaper and a T-shirt, and headed straight for a hurricane-flooded canal. He had the severest form of autism and was drawn to water, his mother said. The storm had bulldozed the fence around their property, giving the boy, who was nonverbal, the brief opportunity he needed to escape undetected.
Chilling surveillance shows well-dressed bespectacled man armed with a MACHETE knocking on a number of doors in Florida neighborhood before mysteriously vanishing
Residents of a Florida neighborhood have captured chilling surveillance footage of a well-dressed man knocking on doors with a machete. Video shows a bald, clean-shaven man with glasses, a tucked-in collared shirt complete with a tie and dress pants walking up to one Lauderhill home around 5.30am Monday morning. He...
Indiana Duck Hunter Makes Gruesome Discovery, Finds Human Remains
Investigators are trying to identify human remains found by a duck hunter in northern Indiana on Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Conservation, the waterfowl hunter searched for a downed duck at around 7 a.m. when they stumbled upon the remains. Investigators said the hunter discovered what appeared to...
Dramatic moment trapped elderly couple and their caretaker are rescued by sheriff's deputy and hero delivery driver - after their car overturned and became submerged in Florida canal
A sheriff's deputy was responding to a call when he came across an overturned car in a muddy canal - with a delivery driver in the water rescuing people trapped inside. An elderly couple and their caretaker were stuck in the car after it flipped on October 8 and became partially submerged in the Florida canal.
Student scores are down due to COVID, but Florida schools see silver lining
While educators across the U.S. lamented students’ historically poor performance on the first national tests since the pandemic, Florida officials found a silver lining — even as the state’s reading and math scores declined. They noted that Florida students outpaced their peers in other states on average...
Chicago man shot and killed in front of Greyhound bus station where he worked
A gunman fatally shot someone Monday in front of a Greyhound bus station in Chicago after the victim got out of a car, police said.
WCJB
Patriot Service Dogs are a finalist for the Defender Service Awards
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida military service dog organization is in the running to win a national award. Based in Marion County, “Patriot Service Dogs” is one of 5 finalists for the Defender Service Awards. This organization provides trained service dogs for veterans for free...
