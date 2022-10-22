ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart gets new technology

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart is now the most modernized unit in the entire Army and it’s thanks to new equipment. This is one of the many tanks and fighting vehicles that helps put Fort Stewart at the top of the list when it comes to having the most up-to-date equipment.
Army leaders address mold in barracks on Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This year, as many Fort Stewart soldiers returned from deployment overseas, they came back to moldy rooms in their barracks. It’s been an ongoing issue on the military installation and now, Army leaders are stepping in to take a new approach to the issue.
Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
Residents helping 'Keep Savannah Beautiful'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah residents participated in the Great Savannah Fall Community cleanup on Saturday, where organizations and neighborhoods throughout the community volunteered for cleanup and beautification projects. Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Savannah resident Carlton Dowdy have been working together for over two years, cleaning up the community...
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Port Wentworth police investigating deadly weekend shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — A teenager was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Port Wentworth on Saturday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, officers received a 9-1-1 call of shots fired at Wood Meadow Apartments at around 1:01 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
