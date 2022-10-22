Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart gets new technology
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart is now the most modernized unit in the entire Army and it’s thanks to new equipment. This is one of the many tanks and fighting vehicles that helps put Fort Stewart at the top of the list when it comes to having the most up-to-date equipment.
WTGS
Army leadership tours Fort Stewart barracks to investigate complaints of mold
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTGS) — Leaders with the 3rd Infantry Division toured the barracks on Fort Stewart to assess various levels of mold throughout the buildings. This comes after several years of reports of mold growth in the barracks. The Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Peter...
wtoc.com
Army leaders address mold in barracks on Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This year, as many Fort Stewart soldiers returned from deployment overseas, they came back to moldy rooms in their barracks. It’s been an ongoing issue on the military installation and now, Army leaders are stepping in to take a new approach to the issue.
WTGS
Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
WTGS
Coast Guard responds after plane makes emergency landing in Liberty County
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTGS) — Liberty County emergency resources converged Saturday at the Sunbury Boat Ramp in Midway in anticipation of rescuing a pilot who had to make an emergency landing in the waters several miles from the boat ramp. According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby,...
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
WTGS
Georgia State Patrol investigating deadly car crash in Candler County
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — One man died and multiple others were injured after a car crash in Candler County on Sunday night, according to Georgia State Patrol. Troopers reported a crash on Portal Highway at Salem Church Road at around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of a...
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
allongeorgia.com
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
WJCL
Deadly Crash: Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Candler County wreck
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Georgia State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash in Candler County. According to GSP, the driver of a 1985 Ford F-150 was traveling west on Salem Church Road Sunday around 9 p.m., and failed to yield to traffic on Portal Highway as he attempted to make a left turn.
WTGS
Residents helping 'Keep Savannah Beautiful'
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah residents participated in the Great Savannah Fall Community cleanup on Saturday, where organizations and neighborhoods throughout the community volunteered for cleanup and beautification projects. Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Savannah resident Carlton Dowdy have been working together for over two years, cleaning up the community...
WJCL
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport experiencing parking issues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some travelers have grown frustrated with the ongoing parking shortage at the airport and are hoping officials help ease the issue before it gets worse. Travel has increased by 33% which means more people are coming to Savannah/Hilton Head International airport than ever before. Right now, there are 500 fewer spaces […]
WTGS
Port Wentworth police investigating deadly weekend shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — A teenager was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Port Wentworth on Saturday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, officers received a 9-1-1 call of shots fired at Wood Meadow Apartments at around 1:01 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, October 22 through Friday, October 28. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
WLOS.com
Investigators to pause landfill search for Chatham Co. toddler's remains until Monday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department and FBI landfill search teams looking for Quinton Simon say they have sorted through tons of garbage over the last four days. The department said Friday that this is a grueling part of their investigation that can only be...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
WJCL
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
Georgia Southern to hold public job fair; Will make same-day offers
Georgia Southern will hold a job fair for staff positions on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 10am to 2pm at the Nessmith-Lane Building at 847 Plant Drive on the Statesboro campus. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with departments looking to hire and make same-day job offers. This is...
Police arrest 4 protesters over the weekend at Quinton Simon’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department has arrested four people that were protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon Friday and Saturday night. Last night, there one protestor was arrested after they were reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home on 535 Buckhalter Road. Police have identified […]
Comments / 0