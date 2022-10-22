Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Telluride Arts embarks on major capital drive
For decades, the Transfer Warehouse has stood, open to the elements, long past her working class days as a transportation hub for Telluride of yore. Despite her stoic, roofless demeanor, near-constant activity within the stone shell in the past few years, has given the old gal a new lease on life, and her owners, Telluride Arts, mean to extend that life well into the future. The arts organization is proposing a thoughtful remodel that will not only continue to provide a community venue and gathering place, but will serve as a place to enjoy art, sip cocktails with friends and allow it to continue in its role as a vital hub. To that end, the nonprofit’s Forever Telluride capital campaign to fund the building’s new design is well underway.
The Daily Planet
nbc11news.com
Tracking another rain and snow maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
nbc11news.com
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
The Daily Planet
No dining desert in Telluride this offseason
Last weekend’s gondola closure launched the beginning of fall offseason — if there is such a thing anymore. Where the autumn months used to be slow and sleepy in past years, a growing number of local eateries remain open through November to serve locals, many offering specials on food and drinks.
Summit Daily News
Two runners have gone missing in remote Colorado mountains, leading to push for more education
DURANGO — As the worlds of trail running and technical mountaineering collide, rescuers are sharing the message that fitness alone is not enough to successfully navigate remote mountains where the risks of an accident are amplified. “There’s a big difference between going out for a trail run on some...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
nbc11news.com
Rain and snow maker to arrive this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we will continue the same trend we have experienced this past week. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor leading to clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.
