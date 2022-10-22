For decades, the Transfer Warehouse has stood, open to the elements, long past her working class days as a transportation hub for Telluride of yore. Despite her stoic, roofless demeanor, near-constant activity within the stone shell in the past few years, has given the old gal a new lease on life, and her owners, Telluride Arts, mean to extend that life well into the future. The arts organization is proposing a thoughtful remodel that will not only continue to provide a community venue and gathering place, but will serve as a place to enjoy art, sip cocktails with friends and allow it to continue in its role as a vital hub. To that end, the nonprofit’s Forever Telluride capital campaign to fund the building’s new design is well underway.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO