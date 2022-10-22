Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
howafrica.com
This Man Born Out Of Wedlock Became America’s First Black Millionaire When Gold Was Found On His Property In 1840s
He was a man of many “firsts”. A mixed-race man born out of wedlock in St. Croix, Danish West Indies, William Alexander Leidesdorff went on to become the first Black millionaire when gold was found on his property not too long before he passed away in 1848. Living...
A prospective juror excused from Trump Organization tax evasion trial said 'there is no chance in hell' she could have been impartial
Another potential juror — who was also later excused — reportedly told another juror he couldn't be unbiased because "I hate Trump."
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal
World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
The Most Misspelled English Words in Countries Around the World and States in the United States
Not to be confused with this article pertaining to What Are The Most Mispronounced Names of Cities Around the World, misspellings of words occur countless times around the world in all languages — especially as committing those spelling errors is much easier than before thanks to the advent of technology and despite spell checking software…
Ancient DNA reveals the social lives of the oldest known family group
This week, see an intimate portrait of Neanderthal family life, witness the birth cry of a black hole, learn how the Black Death still affects the human immune system, discover the risks posed by decades-old shipwrecks, and more.
howafrica.com
Remembering Yennenga, The Dagomba Warrior Princess Whose Son Founded The Mossi Kingdom Of West Africa
More than 1000 years ago, the Mossi Kingdom in modern-day Burkina Faso did not exist. Its existence came to pass when a princess run away from her home, married and had a son with an elephant hunter. According to legend, Princess Yennenga was the beloved daughter of the Dagomba king,...
The Jewish Press
The Enigmatic And Contradictory Jewish History Of Judah Benjamin
Judah Philip Benjamin (1811-1884), a fanatical southern patriot best known for his various roles as President Jefferson Davis’s second-in-command, was at once one of the most prominent and one of the most reviled American Jews in the 19th century. He was simultaneously a gifted and brilliant lawyer, orator and statesman, and a passionate advocate for the institution of slavery; he was Jewish America’s greatest slaveholder, but he argued in an 1842 legal brief that slaves were human beings and that slavery was “against the law of nature”; as Davis’s chief and most trusted advisor who was frequently referred to as “the brains of the Confederacy,” he was also blamed for its defeat; and, having ascended to the greatest heights of the Confederacy, he remained an outsider because of his Judaism.
