247Sports

Penn brings “the beast” to DePaul

One teammate described DePaul newcomer Eral Penn as a “silent assassin”. His head coach describes him as a “junkyard dog”. How does the 6-6, 201 lb. forward, who transferred from Long Island University, describe himself?. “I think I’m a beast,’ said Penn. “I play really hard....
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint

Loyola Academy’s dominant football performances are commonly the subject of admiration and envy from the opposite sideline. But after unbeaten Mt. Carmel came to town Saturday, Oct. 22, and in the immediate aftermath of a competitive loss, Ramblers coach John Holecek had big praise for the opposition. “That’s a heck of a team and they […] The post Caravan hold off Ramblers as battle of high school football titans does not disappoint appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
104.5 KDAT

UNI Athletics Receives Largest Donation in School History

The University of Northern Iowa recently announced the launch of its 'Our Tomorrow' campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise $250 million by 2026. The money will go towards a variety of improvements on campus -- $50 million of which will be invested into much-needed renovations in the UNI-Dome.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
The Record North Shore

Hawks soar back to stun playoff-hopeful Trevians in overtime

A football game rarely has so many twists and turns. It’s just a shame New Trier has seen this ending before. New Trier frequently finishes its regular season against conference titan Maine South, and often, such as the past three seasons, the tense clashes conclude with a Hawks’ celebration. Playing to extend their season, the […] The post Hawks soar back to stun playoff-hopeful Trevians in overtime appeared first on The Record.
PARK RIDGE, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westinghouse tops Perry to reach City League championship

Keyshawn Morsillo threw two touchdown passes and Shaun Robinson and Kahlil Taylor each ran for two scores as No. 1 Westinghouse beat Perry, 45-6, in the City League semifinals Friday night at Cupples Stadium. The Bulldogs (8-0) will take on second-seeded Allderdice (4-5) in the City championship at 4 p.m....
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CHICAGO, IL
cubsinsider.com

Wrigley’s New Sportsbook Radiating Serious Soldier Field Vibes

I almost wrecked my car the first time I saw the giant spaceship that had crash-landed at Soldier Field. This must have been 2003 or ’04 and I had just merged onto Lake Shore Drive at McCormick Place when the bastardized façade sprang into view, shocking in its incongruity. Even though I knew what they’d done with the place, I hadn’t been expecting it because I was on my way to Wrigley for a Cubs game.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Vote for the best Chicago band ever

After another close finish in the Final Four, we are down to the championship. Chicago over Earth Wind & Fire (57%-43%)Styx over Cheap Trick (51%-49%) Styx on stage at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1978. Photo: Fin Costello/RedfernsThis Chicago vs. Styx matchup is all we could have hoped for. We can't decide who is more important to rock 'n' roll in the Windy City — that's up to you! Both lead singers, Peter Cetera and Dennis DeYoung, grew up on the South Side. Cetera is from Morgan Park; DeYoung hails from Roseland. Chicago started in 1967, Styx in '72. Chicago scored 21 Top 10 singles, and Styx had 16 in the Top 40. They both produced great music videos. 🗳 The voting is open. We'll reveal the winner tomorrow!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One

The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
CHICAGO, IL
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

