Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reportedly Wants To Buy Into 1 NFL Team

NBA legend Magic Johnson has spared no expense in adding several sports franchises to his portfolio. But there's one NFL team that he would like to add. According to Semafor, Johnson is interested in buying a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. To that end, the NBA legend is already in talks with investors to obtain a minority share in the franchise from principal owner Mark Davis.
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dalvin Cook fined for touchdown celebration

During the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, it was a homecoming for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Having grown up in Miami and played his college football at Florida State, Cook had been dominant since his college days playing against Florida teams in his home state. He had only not rushed for a touchdown once and had never rushed for less than 110 yards and it appeared that he was in for a big game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Surprising Decision News

The Chiefs have reportedly made a surprising change before Sunday afternoon's game against the 49ers. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there will be a change in the backfield for the Super Bowl contenders this weekend. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to start. "A backfield change: The...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos.. The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos. This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video. Dunne made a reference...
BATON ROUGE, LA
