KTVU FOX 2
Taste of Denmark bakery closing in Oakland after 93 years
One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye.
KTVU FOX 2
1 woman killed, another injured by driver in San Francisco
A driver struck and killed one woman and sent another pedestrian to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday morning, San Francisco police said. Several cars were also hit by the driver around 10:52 a.m. SkyFOX flew over the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street in the Sunset district and saw several cars that appeared damaged.
KTVU FOX 2
California inflation relief: next round of payments going out
California residents looking for their inflation debt relief payments may find the money deposited in their account this week. The next round of payments, ranging from $200 to $1,050, are scheduled to be released today. So far, 3.5 million Californians have received their share of the program. It was designed...
KTVU FOX 2
Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
KTVU FOX 2
Fire ignites at warehouse in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Firefighters on Monday afternoon battled a blaze at a warehouse in East Oakland, fie officials said. The fire broke out around 2:29 po.m. in the 9900 block of Medford Avenue, close to 98th Avenue and San Leandro Street. The fire was quickly contained around 2:49 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
This is your guide to San Francisco Restaurant Week 2022
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - San Francisco's 2022 restaurant week is here. For one week restaurants across the city will offer multi-course meals for brunch, lunch and dinner at a fixed, discounted rate. Restaurant week runs from Oct. 21- 30 and is put on Golden Gate Restaurant Association's bi-annual event to...
KTVU FOX 2
Resident reportedly caused $20 million in damage by flooding SF high-rise
A massive flood at San Francisco's 100 Van Ness apartment building could cost $20 million dollars to fix. The flood displaced hundreds and damaged 100 units in the 29-story Hayes Valley building. The flood happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to police, a high pressured...
KTVU FOX 2
Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs in on SF's $1.7 million dollar toilet
California Governor Gavin Newsom appears to think San Francisco would be pouring taxpayer money down the drain with the city's plan to build a $1.7 million public restroom. The city wanted to get rid of a port-a-potty in Noe Valley and build a permanent bathroom, but it came with a hefty price tag.
KTVU FOX 2
Alta Bates nurses to strike at 3 East Bay hospitals
Hundreds of nurses in Oakland and Berkeley were set to strike Monday morning because of what they call unsafe working conditions and high turnover rates. The strike will affect three of Sutter Health’s medical center campuses.
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly stabbing at San Jose restaurant
A man was fatally stabbed at a San Jose restaurant early Saturday. Police are investigating but have released little information.
KTVU FOX 2
Pay what you want to eat at Vallejo cafe
Customers can pay whatever they want for a meal at Momo's Cafe in Vallejo. The novel payment scheme was made possible by rapper LaRussell, a Vallejo native, who paid for renovating the downtown restaurant and is covering the tab for breakfasts and lunches through the end of the year.
KTVU FOX 2
Halloween celebrations throughout the Bay Area
KTVU's Claudine Wong spoke with A.J. Speer of the Speer Family Farms in Alameda and Tracy. They talked all things Halloween and gave some helpful hints about carving pumpkins.
KTVU FOX 2
Alta Bates hospital nurses start 5-day strike in Oakland and Berkeley
OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds of nurses in Oakland and Berkeley were set to strike Monday morning because of what they call unsafe working conditions and high turnover rates. The strike will affect three of Sutter Health’s medical center campuses. "We feel like the hospital isn’t doing enough to ensure...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
KTVU FOX 2
Wind advisory issued in Bay Area as fire risk remains high
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials said high winds and dry conditions will lead to greater fire risk this weekend. A wind advisory was issued for the Bay Area Saturday afternoon. The high winds could easily knock over branches and trees that would down power lines and threaten thousands of people in their homes, especially near Napa, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui
KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in exclusive enclave of Atherton react to bizarre backyard discovery
Residents in Atherton reacted Friday to the bizarre discovery from one-day earlier of a Mercedes buried in a home's backyard. Some were shocked that this would happen in this exclusive enclave.
KTVU FOX 2
Frost advisory goes into effect for Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for much of the Bay Area on Sunday night. According to a tweet from the NWS, the advisory will go into effect at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night and last through 9:00 a.m. on Monday. Experts warn temperatures could drop into the...
KTVU FOX 2
New data shows impact of learning loss for California students
Math and reading test scores for students across the country fell. In California, New data shows 1 in 10 8th graders does not know basic math concepts. KTVU's Brooks Jarosz breaks down the new data and what it means for teachers.
