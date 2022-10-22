ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Lake, CA

Miranda, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Upper Lake High School football team will have a game with South Fork High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Upper Lake High School
South Fork High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

kymkemp.com

Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win

The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Jeep Rolls 100′ Down Hillside Along Highway 101 South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a Jeep was seen speeding on Highway 101 around 12:49 p.m. near Frog Woman Rock when the driver lost control and rolled 100′ down the nearby embankment. The Incident Commander reported multiple patients required extrication from the...
HOPLAND, CA
KRON4 News

3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut

COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
GEYSERVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: ‘Ziggy,’ ‘Ruby,’ ‘Max,’ ‘Bella’ and ‘Violet’

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control’s kennels have many dogs and puppies of all ages waiting to move to their new homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, border collie, Chihuahua, dachshund, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Rottweiler and treeing walker coonhound.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Distracted Driving Stop Results in Fort Bragg Fentanyl Bust

A routine traffic stop for cell phone use resulted in Fort Bragg Police officers discovering fentanyl in both pill and powder form and over $12,000 in the possession of an alleged street dealer. Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez was seen using his cell phone...
FORT BRAGG, CA
FOX40

PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties

Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Armed Robbery on Ukiah’s Talmage Road

Scanner traffic around 7:42 p.m. indicates that law enforcement is actively searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred on the 600 block of Talmage Road. The reporting party told dispatch that multiple subjects in a maroon Chevrolet Corsica brandished a sawed-off shotgun and stole their smartphone. UPDATE...
UKIAH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant

Press release from the Arcata Economic Development Corporation:. Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform development of the regional plan.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Rasta Charlie of Montgomery Village to Be Moved

A controversial Peanuts Themed statue in Montgomery Village will be moved. Rasta Charlie, a dreadlocked, brown-skinned version of the Charles Schulz character, has been outside Sonoma Outfitters in Montgomery Village for the past eight years. However, the new owners of Montgomery Village, WS Development based in Boston, banished the statue saying that the statue “is a misappropriation of race and religion.” After some public backlash, Rasta Charlie will be moved inside of Sonoma Outfitters. Sonoma County artist Maria Krahn, who created the statue, said her intent was to “convey the fact that people of all ages and ethnicities come together when music is around — especially reggae music.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

8 Best Restaurants in Occidental

Founded in 1857, Occidental is one of a handful of Sonoma County outposts that remains mostly untouched by time, influencers, or wine magnates. But there’s a thriving food scene here, where a classic Negroni and grandma-style ravioli are just steps away from small-batch natural wines and Hawaiian smoked pork bowls with kimchi mayo. Go hungry because you’ll find something delicious from breakfast to dinner. Here’s the scoop on our favorite spots. Click through the above gallery for details.
OCCIDENTAL, CA
