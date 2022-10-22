Miranda, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

A controversial Peanuts Themed statue in Montgomery Village will be moved. Rasta Charlie, a dreadlocked, brown-skinned version of the Charles Schulz character, has been outside Sonoma Outfitters in Montgomery Village for the past eight years. However, the new owners of Montgomery Village, WS Development based in Boston, banished the statue saying that the statue “is a misappropriation of race and religion.” After some public backlash, Rasta Charlie will be moved inside of Sonoma Outfitters. Sonoma County artist Maria Krahn, who created the statue, said her intent was to “convey the fact that people of all ages and ethnicities come together when music is around — especially reggae music.”

