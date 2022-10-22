ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soddy-daisy, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvlt.tv

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Shooting Hunger feeding Tennessee’s children

Tennessee — It was several years ago when Bryan Wright came home one winter afternoon during Christmas break and found his wife, a teacher, sitting in their living room crying. His first thought was of a typical husband, “What have I done now?”. Taking a moment to gather...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

NC Center for Missing Persons launches new website

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's website for connecting the public with missing persons reports has a new look. The NC Center for Missing Persons (NCCMP) launched a new website on Oct. 21, 2022, with the goal of reducing "any alert approval delays which ensures alert activations occur as quick as possible."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Cedars of Lebanon State Park – Tennessee

While visiting my friend Amy in Tennessee, we took a trip to explore Cedars of Lebanon State Park. This park is about 40 minutes east of Nashville. We headed to the back of the park first. The first trail that we checked out was the Limestone Sink Trail which is .4 mile loop. This trail had several unique rock formations!
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Engineers at Tennessee Tech develop sensors to help detect flooding

TENNESSEE, USA — To respond to the risk of dangerous floods that follow extreme rainfall events, climate scientists, engineers and emergency mangers rely on environmental data — data that is scarce in Tennessee. For instance, the state largely lacks, outside of rivers near urban centers, flood sensors. This...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Comcast Boosting Speeds Across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- More than 20 million Xfinity households across the country, including Tennessee will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005243/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee group working to make sure no kid goes hungry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Free school meals for all went away this year after federal funding was not renewed, but a group of advocates in Tennessee is reminding families you can still get help. “School meals are some of the most nutritious meals children will get all day long,”...
TENNESSEE STATE
John M. Dabbs

Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated

Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
MARYVILLE, TN

