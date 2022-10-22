Arizona high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 10 (10/21/22)

Get the latest Arizona high school football scores on SBLive as the Week 10 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 10 of the 2022 Arizona high school football season kicks off Friday night (October 21) with several big games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 10 action on SBLive Arizona, including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arizona high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE ARIZONA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6A | DIVISION 5A

DIVISION 4A | DIVISION 3A

DIVISION 2A | DIVISION 1A

You can also watch dozens of Arizona high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Arizona:

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Athlete of the Week?

What we're watching: Power 25 national high school football games of the week: (Oct. 20-22)

Full football coverage on SBLive Arizona