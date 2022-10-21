ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
northgwinnettvoice.com

A tale of two sisters: Buford’s Pickens twins announce college plans

Since they were 3 years old, Mackenzie and Madison Pickens have been running around softball fields at the American Legion Buford Recreation League in Buford, acquiring skills that have catapulted them to being on two of the top teams in the state of Georgia, the Buford High School varsity softball team and the Georgia Impact 06 Sampson travel team.
BUFORD, GA
On3.com

Game time and TV info announced for Tennessee-Georgia game

The game that will likely decide the SEC East now has a start time and television station for the November 5th matchup. That’s right, the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers visit Athens for a game against No. 1 and reigning National Champion Georgia that weekend. We now know that game has been selected for the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS, with longtime SEC color analyst Gary Danielson joining Brad Nessler in the booth for a massive college football game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford High School Player Bryson Banks

The Buford High School varsity football player spotlight shines on #11 Bryson Banks. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior is a linebacker for the Wolves. During Buford’s game against Carver (Atlanta), Banks had 15 tackles, five assists, one interception and one fumble recovery. He led the defense in the game against North Cobb, where he had eight tackles, one assist, one fumble recovery and one deflected pass.
BUFORD, GA

