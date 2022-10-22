Read full article on original website
The Raiders bounced back against the Titans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Dolly Parton Honored with Large Mural in Downtown Nashville
Dolly Parton was honored with a piece of public art right in the center of Nashville. On Oct. 21, a large-scale mural, located at the Acme Feed & Seed restaurant at 101 Broadway in downtown Nashville, was unveiled to help bring awareness to and raise funds for Parton’s Imagination Library charity.
Shania Twain to perform in Nashville next year
Country music superstar Shania Twain is set to play a concert in Nashville next year after an extended hiatus from performing.
Mural honoring country music icon Dolly Parton unveiled in downtown Nashville
A historic piece of public art dedicated to country music legend Dolly Parton has been unveiled in downtown Nashville.
WSMV
George Strait, Chris Stapleton to perform at Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Country music legend George Strait will return to Nashville next year. Strait, known as the King of Country, will perform at Nissan Stadium July 29. The performance will include Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. “It just felt right,” Strait told Billboard in an email....
Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
Brown Skin Brunchin' bringing women of color together one brunch at a time
Women of color in the Nashville area who are looking to make friends and network can do so over French toast and mimosas thanks to Brown Skin Brunchin'
Vanderbilt Hustler
No crumbs left behind: The Nashville Underground Donut Tour
What do you get when you mix a hot girl walk with enough donuts to serve a small town? The Nashville Underground Donut Tour, of course! The tour company was founded over seven years ago in Chicago but has since spread nationwide and worldwide. Getting ready to celebrate their first anniversary in Music City, the Nashville tour has become one of their most successful routes. Our guides, Tracey and Kipp, gave us behind-the-scenes info on all of the best pastry-related insider stories and rich history our beloved Nashville has to offer.
Fam Fest with free T-Pain concert coming to Nashville Saturday
Two Nashville men are being recognized for their leadership in the community by the major tea company Lipton U.S.A.
JustLuxe.com
Dining At Mimo Inside The New Four Seasons Nashville
Walking up to the new Four Seasons Nashville, a new social hub of the downtown SoBro neighborhood, artist and sculptor Alan LeQuire’s Dream Forest welcomes guests at the entrance. The three tree-like statues resemble elongated human torsos on a colossal scale. South of Broadway (SoBro) offers a vibrant music,...
Nashville Parent
PumpkinFest Announces Entertainment Lineup
9:45 – 10 a.m. Opening Remarks. “This year’s PumpkinFest promises to be one of the most festive ones yet as we celebrate our incredible local talent of individuals and groups through song, dance and special performances,” says Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley. “We also celebrate our enthusiastic guests who go all out to wow us with their costumes as well as those of their pets. The Pet Costume Contest is one of the most sensational events of day.”
Miranda Lambert’s Nashville-Area Home Is Officially On The Market
The Nashville-area home has officially hit the market for a cool $4 million bucks. According to Zillow, the 4-acre parcel is located in Forest Hills, and boasts of 6,000 square feet of living space, including 3 covered porches, a chef’s kitchen with dual island features, formal and informal entertainment spaces, master suite with dual baths, home theatre room, home office and more.
wpln.org
From woos to wedding bells: Nashville’s wedding industry
Nashville is infamous for being a bachelorette paradise, but what about the “I dos”?. In this episode, we talk to newlyweds about their experiences planning and having the biggest day of their lives in Middle Tennessee. We also hear from a wedding planner about recent trends and the state of the wedding industry in Nashville.
Celebrate the Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village
Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Cannonsburgh Village has just the thing for all ages! Come out to the Halloween Festival. This free event will have trick or treating, food trucks, vendors, music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best…or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. Leashed pets welcome!
cohaitungchi.com
Free Things to Do in Nashville | Museums, Activities & More
If you’re visiting Nashville, there are tons of free things to do in Tennessee’s capital city, including fun activities from adventuring through parks to exploring its museums. You are reading: Things to do in nashville tn for free | Free Things to Do in Nashville | Museums, Activities...
East Nashville bakery says final goodbye Oct. 29
Sweet 16 Bakery was an act of love by Dan and Ellen Einstein, who moved to Nashville from Los Angeles.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
WSMV
Reba mega-fan sees her for 500th time at Bridgestone Arena
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Reba McEntire will be playing at the Bridgestone Arena Friday night and it’s not unusual for some of her fans to have seen her several times. For one fan, it will be his 500th Reba show. Ryan Burgett never travels without Reba, his cell phone...
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
Nashville Greek Festival sees record attendance on its first day
Thousands gathered in Nashville to experience Greek culture and faith at the annual Nashville Greek Festival.
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
