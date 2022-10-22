ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month

There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
NJ.com

Can I avoid taxes on my annuity payouts?

Q. I have a fully mature fixed index annuity within my IRA. Can I turn on the income stream but have the monthly money stay in the IRA and thus avoid the taxes?. A. There are many different types of annuities, from fixed annuities, to indexed annuities, to variable annuities and more.
GOBankingRates

7 Things Not To Do When You Retire

Some of the first things retirees need to do when they retire include applying for Social Security benefits, checking in on their investment accounts and updating estate plans. On the flip side of the...
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
Evan Crosby

Why Should You Consider Investing in a Roth IRA?

While the Roth IRA doesn’t offer the immediate tax-savings benefits of a traditional IRA or 401(k), it does offer incredible wealth-building opportunities and other valuable benefits that make it an attractive investment vehicle. Not to mention the IRS never gets to touch the earnings from your investments if you wait to withdraw them after age 59 ½.
NASDAQ

How Much You Need To Retire at 55

Retiring at age 55 will take some careful financial planning, but if you’re a diligent saver and/or earn a healthy income, you may be able to achieve that goal. While retiring at age 55 may seem like a dream to many, there are financial risks involved in hanging up your work boots that early in life.
Retirement Daily

Three Numbers You Need to Know Before You Retire

One of the more confounding issues that pre-retirees must wrap their head around is how to create a growing stream of income from their savings after their paycheck stops. To solve for this, consideration should be given to various pieces of a retiree’s financial life. How much income will they need to maintain their lifestyle? How much did they save for retirement? How did they save, in pre-tax retirement plans and/or in taxable accounts? How is their money invested? What decisions are they making around guaranteed sources of income (such as Social Security and /or pensions)? And the list continues!
TheStreet

Why NOT to Use Deathbed Gifts: Understanding Your Options When Estate Planning

The days or weeks leading up to a loved one’s death are an emotional time—and heightened emotions rarely make for sound financial decisions. A common assumption among family members is that they should get all the assets out of their relative’s estate before that person passes away. However, most people are not exactly sure why they should get the assets out. Maybe they read a book on avoiding probate, or perhaps they have heard horror stories about huge tax hits and think that a last-minute transfer will help them avoid inheritance taxes, estate taxes, or both.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy