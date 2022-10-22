Read full article on original website
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so. The stimulus payments, totaling $3,200, can still be claimed by Nov. 15 by people who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income if they fill out a simplified tax return. IRS and Treasury Department data estimate that 9 million or 10 million people who have not received their payments yet are still eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.
