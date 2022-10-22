ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

thestandardnewspaper.online

Kingman man connected to at least six deaths, two others arrested

MOHAVE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities connect a young Kingman man to at least six deaths, including his own by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The deaths of five others are linked to Hunter McGuire, 26. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said McGuire and his girlfriend Samantha...
KINGMAN, AZ
californiaexaminer.net

Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada

In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
NEVADA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fatal rollover in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.

Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mohave, AZ

In 1859, the United States Military caused the Mohave Tribe to divide into two groups. One of the groups remained near their ancestral lands. The other group spelled their name with an “h” and relocated to Parker, Arizona. The difference in spelling continues to this day. What has...
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada

My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
LAUGHLIN, NV
Mohave Daily News

Families find new adventures at Cornfest

BULLHEAD CITY — Throwing weapons usually is frowned upon. Except at Cornfest. The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River's annual community event at Gary Keith Civic Center Park unveiled an "axe throwing center" where adults could test their skills tossing things that shouldn't be thrown at large, wooden bullseye targets.
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration continues today.

Needles, California: The 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration continues at 500 Merriman Avenue on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free, opened to the public, and will have activities and entertainment includes bird singings and dances, trophy presentation for parade winners, frybread eating contest, and tournaments for youth male shinny, wahoo, golf, tug-o-war, horseshoes and peon as well as venders and food booths.
NEEDLES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Multiple suspects arrested after body found buried in Mohave County

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. - A homicide suspect is behind bars after a body was found buried in a desert area in Mohave County. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery on Oct. 7, deputies said. Investigators in Bakersfield, California had told deputies with the Mohave...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
