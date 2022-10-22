Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kion546.com
A couple wanted in connection to a murder case in Las Vegas have been found dead, police say
A couple wanted in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week were found dead after leading police on a 35-mile car chase and escaping into the Arizona desert Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Hunter McGuire, 26, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man connected to at least six deaths, two others arrested
MOHAVE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities connect a young Kingman man to at least six deaths, including his own by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The deaths of five others are linked to Hunter McGuire, 26. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said McGuire and his girlfriend Samantha...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada
In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
Arizona police looking for suspect allegedly involved in 2 homicide cases
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in two homicide cases in northern Arizona and Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Hunter McGuire may have been involved in a homicide that occurred in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mohave, AZ
In 1859, the United States Military caused the Mohave Tribe to divide into two groups. One of the groups remained near their ancestral lands. The other group spelled their name with an “h” and relocated to Parker, Arizona. The difference in spelling continues to this day. What has...
Take a Vacation to Laughlin, Nevada
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. Laughlin, Nevada is an excellent alternative for those that are looking for a beautiful and exciting location to visit, but who may be nervous about the large area and crowds of people in Las Vegas. Laughlin has a more laid-back and relaxed atmosphere and there are more activities for kids to enjoy.
Mohave Daily News
Families find new adventures at Cornfest
BULLHEAD CITY — Throwing weapons usually is frowned upon. Except at Cornfest. The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River's annual community event at Gary Keith Civic Center Park unveiled an "axe throwing center" where adults could test their skills tossing things that shouldn't be thrown at large, wooden bullseye targets.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration continues today.
Needles, California: The 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration continues at 500 Merriman Avenue on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free, opened to the public, and will have activities and entertainment includes bird singings and dances, trophy presentation for parade winners, frybread eating contest, and tournaments for youth male shinny, wahoo, golf, tug-o-war, horseshoes and peon as well as venders and food booths.
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple suspects arrested after body found buried in Mohave County
FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. - A homicide suspect is behind bars after a body was found buried in a desert area in Mohave County. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery on Oct. 7, deputies said. Investigators in Bakersfield, California had told deputies with the Mohave...
Fox News
845K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2