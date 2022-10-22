ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, WA

Ione, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northport High School football team will have a game with Selkirk High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Northport High School
Selkirk High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

