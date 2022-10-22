Read full article on original website
Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC
The coach is unmatched in Bearcats history.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State (with defense!) is now the clear No. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — From the sideline at Ohio Stadium, I couldn’t help thinking about Ivory Christian trying to tell Odessa Permian coach Gary Gaines what it was like to play against Dallas Carter in "Friday Night Lights." "They’re fast," Christian said. "They’re big … plus, they’re fast."...
westliberty.edu
WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin provides early comments on key Ohio State matchup
James Franklin led Penn State to a big 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday, improving to 6-1 on the season after the loss last week to Michigan. The Nittany Lions now have a test next week in rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes are undefeated after steamrolling Iowa on Saturday. Following...
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH
Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Three Area Women at Annual Witch’s BREW Banquet
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — BREW stand for Boldy Recognizing Exceptional Women and the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing the work of exceptional women of Guernsey County yearly since 2017. On October 28, 2022, at the annual Witch’s BREW Banquet, 3 women will be awarded for their work...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
WTAP
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
OSP on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
WTAP
Public Art Committee is currently searching for local artists
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Public Art Committee along with Marietta Main Street are searching for artists within 90 miles of Marietta.T. They will be hiring six artists who will create a gallery style art exhibition along the Post St. bike path. This art project falls under the same project...
WTRF
West Virginia island to be featured on “Ghost Hunters”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have...
Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
