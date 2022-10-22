ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

westliberty.edu

WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin provides early comments on key Ohio State matchup

James Franklin led Penn State to a big 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday, improving to 6-1 on the season after the loss last week to Michigan. The Nittany Lions now have a test next week in rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes are undefeated after steamrolling Iowa on Saturday. Following...
COLUMBUS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
CINCINNATI, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Public Art Committee is currently searching for local artists

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Public Art Committee along with Marietta Main Street are searching for artists within 90 miles of Marietta.T. They will be hiring six artists who will create a gallery style art exhibition along the Post St. bike path. This art project falls under the same project...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF

West Virginia island to be featured on “Ghost Hunters”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A supposedly haunted island on the Ohio River in West Virginia will soon be the feature of an episode of the show, “Ghost Hunters,” say reports. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park outside of Parkersburg in Wood County has long been rumored to have...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WHEELING, WV

