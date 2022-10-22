Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Breaks Both Legs in Mission Valley Solo Wreck
A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM. He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
Woman hit, killed on 805 freeway in San Diego
A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway in San Diego.
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
delmartimes.net
Paleontologist announces discovery of second saber-tooth catlike species that once roamed San Diego area
Last spring, a small lower jawbone in the vast fossil collection of the San Diego Natural History Museum was identified as that of a newly discovered saber-toothed catlike predator that roamed the coastal rainforests of San Diego some 42 million years ago. Working with two other scientists to discover the...
NBC San Diego
Pacific Beach Restaurant Burglarized, Property Crime on the Rise in San Diego
The owner of San Diego Sliders Company, a restaurant in Pacific Beach, is taking new security measures after a burglar broke in and took cash from the register. Surveillance video captured the crime, but the suspect has not been arrested. The burglary comes during a challenging financial time. Like many...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [10-23-2022]
Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 23) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Have a great Sunday!. Dia de los Muertos in San Pedro -> On Sunday, head to San Pedro for the neighborhood’s 10th annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration along West 6th St. from 2 to 8 p.m. Expect live music, local food vendors, crafting for kids, a beer garden, and altar competitions. Free to attend. Get more info here.
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
foxla.com
Bear visits Duarte backyard
Kohl Iverson shared video showing the large bear visiting his backyard. He captioned the video "Love our wildlife here in Los Angeles County!"
Some of L.A.’s most sought-after fish tacos is leaving the city
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles will be losing one of its most prized and popular taco trucks, while Kern County will soon be blessed with the award-winning taquero, Rick Piña. After more than a decade, Piña, the owner of Ricky’s Fish Tacos, announced he’ll be officially moving out of L.A. in a Monday announcement […]
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
South Bay residents invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City, San Ysidro
South Bay residents are invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City and San Ysidro, said Media Director Meredith Gibson of Public Strategies in a press release.
NBC San Diego
Mercedes Benz Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Second Story of La Mesa Home
A speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into the second story of a home on Palm Avenue in La Mesa Saturday morning. The crash happened near the corner of Spring Street and Palm Avenue, which neighbors said is often a site for accidents in the area. "We were making breakfast, I had just...
foxla.com
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at LA meat market
LOS ANGELES - A search is underway for three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a meat market in Los Angeles overnight. It happened early Sunday around 2 a.m. outside the market located in the 6200 block of San Pedro Street. Police said a man was taken to...
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
foxla.com
How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
I took a $40 Amtrak ride through California, and the views were so stunning that I barely noticed the lack of Wi-Fi
I rode the Amtrak Coast Starlight for five hours from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo, and the observation-car views made me want to stay even longer.
