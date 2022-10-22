ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [10-23-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 23) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Have a great Sunday!. Dia de los Muertos in San Pedro -> On Sunday, head to San Pedro for the neighborhood’s 10th annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration along West 6th St. from 2 to 8 p.m. Expect live music, local food vendors, crafting for kids, a beer garden, and altar competitions. Free to attend. Get more info here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Bear visits Duarte backyard

Kohl Iverson shared video showing the large bear visiting his backyard. He captioned the video "Love our wildlife here in Los Angeles County!"
DUARTE, CA
KTLA

Some of L.A.’s most sought-after fish tacos is leaving the city

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Los Angeles will be losing one of its most prized and popular taco trucks, while Kern County will soon be blessed with the award-winning taquero, Rick Piña. After more than a decade, Piña, the owner of Ricky’s Fish Tacos, announced he’ll be officially moving out of L.A. in a Monday announcement […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at LA meat market

LOS ANGELES - A search is underway for three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a meat market in Los Angeles overnight. It happened early Sunday around 2 a.m. outside the market located in the 6200 block of San Pedro Street. Police said a man was taken to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation. 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
foxla.com

How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
LONG BEACH, CA

