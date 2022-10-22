Read full article on original website
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
Mayor Byron Brown talks water treatment on Talk of the Town
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of water issues around the country, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was discussing the city's water treatment plant on his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday. Buffalo has the second largest treatment plant in the state, located at Bird Island. Earlier this...
DEC recognizes North Tonawanda as climate smart community
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local city has been recognized by the DEC as a climate smart community. On Friday, North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec announced the city had received its bronze certification as a climate smart community. “This is part of the city’s commitment to take steps in...
$30.1 million NYS funding milestone reached for Buffalo & Erie County beautification & improvement projects
Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee marks 15 years of enhancing resources. √ Financial commitments stem from licensing of Niagara Power Project, state's largest source of clean electricity. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced the achievement of a $30.1 million milestone in New York State support for projects...
Investigating three alarm industrial fire in Genesee County
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire in Genesee County. Crews encountering heavy fire and smoke conditions when they arrived at Baskin Livestock on Creek Road in Bethany.
3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
Parents respond to Buffalo Teachers Federation strike down of three start times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Buffalo Teachers Federation shot down the Buffalo Public School District's proposal to move to three bells times instead of two to start and end the school day. 84% of teachers voted against it. The strategy was proposed to address the nationwide school bus driver shortage that has led to students repeatedly being late to school this year.
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
Niagara Falls Firefighters help rescue man and dog at Niagara Gorge
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Sunday, Niagara Falls firefighters responded to the Niagara Gorge to help a man and his dog. Around 9:45 a.m., crews went to the gorge near Chilton Avenue to help a man and a dog who were tapped on a ledge in the gorge. According...
Bird Island Wastewater plant gets upgrade funding
BUFFALO, N.Y. — State and local leaders hope that the Niagara River is going to be a bit cleaner with some upgrades to the plant that treats it. They were out on Unity Island today getting work started on a 55 million-dollar project to upgrade the Bird Island Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Crash on Westbound 33 causing major delays for morning commute
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An early Monday morning crash has portions of the Kensington Expressway shut down entirely. According to TrafficTracker 2's Dave Cash, the inbound 33 is closed at Grider St., with all traffic being forced to exit on to surface level streets. The crash took place around 6:40...
Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda
Her vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
To the high courts? Legal decisions against NY's gun laws question constitutional standing
A federal judge in Buffalo has issued a temporary restraining order regarding large portions of New York’s new gun law. In particular, the part of the law that prevents people from carrying guns in places of worship.
Buffalo Fire Department held open houses Saturday to promote fire safety
BUFFALO, N.Y. — October is National Fire Prevention Month, and fire houses in Buffalo opened their doors this weekend to help educate people. On Saturday, Buffalo's fire houses welcomed people from the community to stop by during open houses throughout the city to learn life-saving safety tips along with ways to prepare in the event of a fire.
Go Car Wash closes $4.25M deal for Southwestern Boulevard site
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Denver-based Go Car Wash Management Co. has officially closed on the real estate portion of its recently opened Hamburg site. MDC Coast 24 LLC – a Go Car Wash real estate affiliate – paid $4.25 million for its location at 4450 Southwestern Blvd., according to Oct. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. MDC bought the property from Royal Wash Development LLC.
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?
Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities
When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
Saturday morning barn fire in Wyoming: $2 million in damages
The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services says a barn fire Saturday morning may have damages hitting $2 million. Brian Meyers, Director of Fire and Emergency Management said the blaze struck Whisper Brook Properties, LLC and located at 2830 Sodom Road in Gainesville. In a press statement issued Sunday morning, officials said the owners were alerted to the fire by an explosion coming from the barn. The 40 x 60 structure attached to the main 200 x 70 foot barn was totally involved in fire when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to limit the spread to the remainder of the main barn. A second barn located nearby sustained some damage but remains functional.
