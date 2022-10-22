ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU 11 News at 10

KHOU 11 News at 10PM keeps you informed on the big stories of the day, and reveals how they impact your life. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston.
Here's where you can get American League championship gear

Right after the Astros completed their four-game sweep of the Yankees to advance to the World Series, fans were able to buy their American League champion gear. According to Academy, all 32 locations in the Houston area were opening back up right after the clinching win to sell official Houston Astros American League Championship apparel. Merchandise was also available online at academy.com.
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016

HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
Candidates for Harris County judge campaign in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With just over two weeks until election day, Harris County judge candidates are working to get voters on their side. Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was getting out the vote in East Houston. “We have to treat every day like it’s election day," Hidalgo...
100 reasons to celebrate!

HOUSTON — Milton Graugnard was born on October 23rd, 1922, in Galveston, Texas. His grandfather came from France in the late 1800s and started a French bakery, originally called Graugnard's Bakery, later changed to G&G. They were an island favorite. Today, Milton is still very active. He loves woodworking...
18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood

HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
How corneal molding helps kids stay active without glasses getting in the way

HOUSTON — Corneal molding reshapes the cornea through specially designed contact lenses, worn only at night. This non-invasive procedure is a safe and affordable alternative to Lasik surgery. Eye Health Consultants has a limited-time special offer: the first 25 callers get $300 off corneal molding when they mention "Great...
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
Football Friday Night: Houston-area high school scores and highlights

HOUSTON — District races are heating up in high school football across the state. Check out some of the scores and highlights from your Houston-area Football Friday Night! Highlights are in the video window above and scores are below. If you have highlights to share from area games, send them to us through the Near Me feature of our news app.
Houston forecast: Severe storms possible Monday night

HOUSTON — Humidity and isolated shower chances will be in play on Monday with highs in the mid-80s before a powerful fall front arrives Monday night. This front promises to bring the chance for a squall line during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible.
Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
'Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson' now showing at Stages Theater

HOUSTON, Texas — A new production is now showing at Stages theater, one that has roots deep in Houston. It’s called "Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson." Anderson, an icon in American ballet, became one the first African American ballerinas to become a principal for a major dance company – in this case, the Houston Ballet.
Photos: Dusty Baker Jr.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
