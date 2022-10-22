Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
KHOU 11 News at 10
KHOU 11 News at 10PM keeps you informed on the big stories of the day, and reveals how they impact your life. That's how KHOU Stands for Houston.
Here's where you can get American League championship gear
Right after the Astros completed their four-game sweep of the Yankees to advance to the World Series, fans were able to buy their American League champion gear. According to Academy, all 32 locations in the Houston area were opening back up right after the clinching win to sell official Houston Astros American League Championship apparel. Merchandise was also available online at academy.com.
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016
HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
Harris County voters wade through longest ballot in the state on first day of early voting
HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of Texas voters aren't waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they're open from noon to 7 p.m. Voters can go to any of the 99 polling locations in the county where they're registered.
Candidates for Harris County judge campaign in Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With just over two weeks until election day, Harris County judge candidates are working to get voters on their side. Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was getting out the vote in East Houston. “We have to treat every day like it’s election day," Hidalgo...
100 reasons to celebrate!
HOUSTON — Milton Graugnard was born on October 23rd, 1922, in Galveston, Texas. His grandfather came from France in the late 1800s and started a French bakery, originally called Graugnard's Bakery, later changed to G&G. They were an island favorite. Today, Milton is still very active. He loves woodworking...
'The Roughneck' | Houston Oilers truck captures the spirit of the Luv Ya Blue era
HOUSTON — It's a huge event happening in Houston. Classic cars, and trucks worth millions of dollars are up for auction and that includes a special truck that was re-designed as a tribute to the Houston Oilers. KHOU 11 anchor Dave Froehlich spoke with the owner before it headed...
18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood
HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
How corneal molding helps kids stay active without glasses getting in the way
HOUSTON — Corneal molding reshapes the cornea through specially designed contact lenses, worn only at night. This non-invasive procedure is a safe and affordable alternative to Lasik surgery. Eye Health Consultants has a limited-time special offer: the first 25 callers get $300 off corneal molding when they mention "Great...
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
Football Friday Night: Houston-area high school scores and highlights
HOUSTON — District races are heating up in high school football across the state. Check out some of the scores and highlights from your Houston-area Football Friday Night! Highlights are in the video window above and scores are below. If you have highlights to share from area games, send them to us through the Near Me feature of our news app.
Houston forecast: Severe storms possible Monday night
HOUSTON — Humidity and isolated shower chances will be in play on Monday with highs in the mid-80s before a powerful fall front arrives Monday night. This front promises to bring the chance for a squall line during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible.
Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
Gulf Freeway reopens following school bus crash in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A major crash involved crash involving two school buses had the Gulf Freeway shut down heading north for a few hours on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. This happened just before 11:30 a.m. near FM 1765/Texas Avenue. The scene eventually cleared around...
'Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson' now showing at Stages Theater
HOUSTON, Texas — A new production is now showing at Stages theater, one that has roots deep in Houston. It’s called "Plumshuga: The Rise of Lauren Anderson." Anderson, an icon in American ballet, became one the first African American ballerinas to become a principal for a major dance company – in this case, the Houston Ballet.
Store clerk finds driver shot after responding to crash along Gulf Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON — A driver was found shot after crashing his car along the Gulf Freeway Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 9:20 p.m. on the feeder lane near Duroux Road in La Marque. Police said a store clerk saw the crash and went to...
Photos: Dusty Baker Jr.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Big boat fire challenges firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula had their hands full with a large boat fire overnight. The boat -- possibly a ferry -- went up in flames at a dock on 16th Street. Bolivar firefighters ran out of water so Santa Fe sent at least two water...
