ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Peterson draws in as Stars look to keep unbeaten streak alive

Pete DeBoer will make a few tweaks to the lineup Monday against Ottawa, in part because of a back-to-back situation that includes a game in Boston on Tuesday, and in part because a move needs to be made. Scott Wedgewood will get the start in goal, with DeBoer saying Jake...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes’ 2nd Line Dominating Early This Season

Just over a week into the NHL season, the Carolina Hurricanes have been off to a pretty good start, led by the young players, and specifically their second line. Through the team’s first five games, Andrei Svechnikov has six goals and eight points, Martin Necas has three goals and four assists, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi has a pair of assists.
RALEIGH, NC
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres playing the percentages in hot start

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the throes of an NHL-record playoff drought approaching teenage angst, the Sabres have opened the 2022-23 season as one of the best teams in the league through two weeks. Winning four of the opening five games for the third time in 12 seasons, Buffalo boasts the fourth-best goal differential in […]
BUFFALO, NY
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby v. McDavid, Penguins Game 6: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-0-1) have won four of their first five games and scored 26 goals in the process. Captain Sidney Crosby is among the NHL scoring leaders with 10 points (3-7-10), the Penguins’ defensemen are among the leaders for points by defensemen (20), and goalie Tristan Jarry is turning aside more than 94% of shots. Monday, they face the Edmonton Oilers (2-3-0) at Rogers Place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Hurricanes

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (home), Jan. 15 (away) The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Carolina (2-2-1 in their last five). The Canucks have a 39-30-11-1 all-time record in 81 games against the Hurricanes franchise,...
RALEIGH, NC
theScore

Rutherford: Canucks can't make 'panic decisions' as winless start continues

Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford understands fans' disappointment as the team's woeful start to the season drags on, but he isn't about to make any rash decisions. "If something comes our way that we feel is going to make the team better, we're going to do it,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy