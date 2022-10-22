Just over a week into the NHL season, the Carolina Hurricanes have been off to a pretty good start, led by the young players, and specifically their second line. Through the team’s first five games, Andrei Svechnikov has six goals and eight points, Martin Necas has three goals and four assists, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi has a pair of assists.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO