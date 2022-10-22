Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Scientists discover molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms
Scientists discovered an important molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms, according to a new paper co-authored by a University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute investigator and led by the Scripps Research Institute in California. Circadian rhythms, sometimes called the "biological clock," is the cellular process that...
News-Medical.net
Study shows hybrid immunity or vaccine boosters elicit plasma neutralizing activity against Omicron sublineages
In a recent study published in Science, researchers evaluated imprinted antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron sublineages. Background. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages represent an antigenic shift. They harbor unique spike (S) mutations that facilitate their escape from neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) induced by prior infection by a...
Phys.org
Sinuses offer new way of studying the evolution of ancient humans
The changing shape of the frontal sinuses is helping to reveal more about how modern humans, and our ancient relatives, evolved. An international team of researchers led by Antoine Balzeau of the Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle revealed that the small cavities, located just above the nose, are linked to the size of the frontal lobe.
News-Medical.net
Study indicates that the major determinants of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenicity reside outside of the spike protein
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at Boston University made a chimeric recombinant severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) encoding the spike (S) glycoprotein gene of Omicron in the backbone of an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 isolate. Background. Omicron BA.1 is now the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant of...
News-Medical.net
Biochemical and structural evidence demonstrates Omicron mutations are better adapted to mouse ACE2 than to human ACE2
In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers demonstrated the structural basis of how the receptor-binding domain (RBD) nested Omicron mutations have adapted to mouse angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) rather than human ACE2. Background. Speculations about the source of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant of...
Researchers reveal the first Neanderthal family in largest known genetic study
Researchers undertook the largest known genetic study of Neanderthals reported to date and revealed new insights into the social organization of Neanderthals. Based on an analysis of the ancient DNA of 13 Neanderthal individuals from two caves in Siberia, the researchers provided the "first known description" of the relationships of a small community of Neanderthals.
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Is This the Skull of an Ancient Giant?
There have been many theories pointing out that we may have had giant ancestors in ancient times. The internet has been roaming with photos of such ancient skulls and bones, many discovered to have been altered. This is another photo that is mistaken to be believed that it is the skull of an ancient giant human that once roamed Earth.
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Scientists say fossils found in Russian caves are from the first known Neanderthal family -- a father-daughter pair and other close relatives who lived as a clan. The research was published in the journal Nature.
Half-a-Million Year Old Signs of Extinct Human Species Found in Poland Cave
Prehistoric stone tools found in a cave in Poland 50 years ago have just been identified as some of the oldest ever discovered in the region. The tools from the Tunel Wielki cave in Małopolska are between 450,000 and 550,000 years old. This dating may allow scientists to learn more about the humans who made them, and their migration and habitation in Central Europe across prehistory.
Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
News-Medical.net
Bovine ultralong complementarity-determining region H3 found to cross-react with Sarbecoviruses
In a recent study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, researchers performed an in vitro analysis to isolate ultralong bovine heavy chains that showed binding with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and related coronaviruses (CoVs). Background. Studies have reported that broadly neutralizing antibodies (Abs) have immense potential...
Mapping ancient humans' DNA is showing us how we evolved — and how their DNA affects us today
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When the first modern humans arose in East Africa sometime between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, the world was very different compared to today. Perhaps the biggest difference was that we — meaning people of our species, Homo sapiens — were only one of several types of humans (or hominins) that simultaneously existed on Earth.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Humans: The Real Apex Predators for a Good 2 Million Years
Prehistoric cuisine was far from lean and green. They are now at the apex of the food chain. According to a study of our Pleistocene ancestors' diets, Prehistoric cuisine wasn't exactly lean and green. For nearly 2 million years, Homo sapiens as well as their predecessors eschewed salad in favor...
News-Medical.net
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
News-Medical.net
Researchers successfully generate fully mature hair follicles in cultures
A team of researchers from Japan studying the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation has successfully generated hair follicles in cultures. Their in vitro hair follicle model adds to the understanding of hair follicle development which could contribute to development of useful applications in treating hair loss disorders, animal testing, and drug screenings.
News-Medical.net
Low meal frequency is suggested to decrease Alzheimer’s disease risk
In a recent study published in iScience, researchers evaluated the associations between low meal frequency (LMF) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Accumulating evidence suggests an association between food intake and the risk of AD and associated cognitive decline. Some reports indicate that dietary restriction, intermittent fasting, or caloric restriction may protect against age-associated neurodegeneration or AD. Several studies with animal models have demonstrated that LMF enhances resistance to excitotoxic injury and decreases memory/learning deficits.
studyfinds.org
Dinosaur eggs provide first-ever evidence of complex social structures among prehistoric beasts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — More than 100 eggs exhumed from a dinosaur graveyard in Argentina since 2013 reveal the world’s first evidence of herd behavior among the prehistoric beasts. Scans show the eggs belong to the same species, a primitive long-necked herbivore called Mussaurus patagonicus. The shells with the embryos still inside date back 193 million years, say scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The bizarre appearance of the Grasshopper Glacier is due to the millions of extinct grasshoppers preserved in its ice
Grasshopper GlacierCredit: J.E. Haynes. St. Paul, Official Photographer of Yellowstone National Park; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Grasshopper Glacier is located in Park County, Montana. The glacier appears as a snowfield that sits 11,000 feet above sea level.
