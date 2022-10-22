Read full article on original website
Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
bigislandnow.com
Two arrested and charged in connection with alleged Kona burglary
Two East Hawai‘i residents face multiple charges in connection with an alleged burglary in West Hawai‘i. The incident was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 73-1000 block of Ahulani Street of Kailua-Kona. Responding Hawai‘i Police Department officers determined that earlier in the day unknown suspects stole multiple items, including electronic items and credit cards.
HPD investigates third hit-and-run in one week
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a serious hit-and-run accident that involved a pickup truck and a moped on Thursday.
Crash in Aiea shuts down several H-1 lanes
A motor vehicle crash in Aiea shuts down multiple westbound lanes on the H-1 near the Kaahumanu overpass.
KITV.com
Two arrests made in two separate hit-and-runs that left three hospitalized; suspects later released
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested two suspects in two separate hit-and-runs that happened on Oahu this week -- but both men have been released pending investigation. On Thursday, October 20, 2022 around 7:40 p.m. a man on a moped was hit by a 42-year-old man driving a truck,...
Two men assaulted with a machete in Ala Moana
A 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were assaulted with a machete around midnight, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police make arrests in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arrests have been made in two separate hit-and-run crashes on Oahu involving a vehicle and a moped, Honolulu police said. Police arrested 45-year-old Paul Inman on Thursday for a crash that happened Monday at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Pumehana Street. Police said Inman was driving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents of a quiet Ewa Beach community are uneasy after surveillance footage captured thieves canvassing the area and making away with household items. The suspects’ choice of a getaway vehicle: A U-Haul van. “It’s kind of scary knowing that people just come around and try to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
21-year-old sustains injuries to head, back in machete attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 21-year-old man suffered injuries to his head, back and arm in a machete attack overnight. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at 1523 Kalakaua Ave. about 11:40 p.m. Friday. The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition. A 36-year-old...
24 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu leaves man seriously injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Downtown Honolulu on Saturday morning. Honolulu EMS said the man suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and leg following an altercation. There was no immediate word on whether any suspects were in custody. This is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Chinatown stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition
A man is in the trauma hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews hold derailment drill as HART prepares to welcome its first passengers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu emergency crews staged the first ever derailment drill for the future mass transit system. Honolulu Firefighters and paramedics responded to the rail line about 100 yards from the Kualakai station in east Kapolei practicing for a full-scale derailment. Firefighters used rope to lower patients 55 feet...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday. That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red...
Police use bait cars as thefts rise
An empty garage is what's left for Wahiawa resident, Mohamed Ismail Mohamed Irshad, after thieves got away with his car at a beach in Waianae.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popularity of non-lethal pellet guns is on the rise in Hawaii. With the recent increase in random street crimes and a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing residents to carry concealed weapons, non-lethal weapons like “Byrna launchers” are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for female driver in red car who hit Hawaii Baptist Academy student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a female driver and a red vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Hawaii Baptist Academy student seriously injured this morning. The car struck a 14-year-old boy during the busy school morning drop-off. Witnesses say the HBA freshman was crossing...
