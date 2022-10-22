ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game investigating after sage-grouse illegally killed near Blackfoot

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses. There is no open hunting season for sage-grouse in or anywhere near the vicinity of...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter

HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho

INKOM, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information about an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: One person killed in Idaho Falls crash

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police investigating possible abduction of child

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating a suspicious set of circumstances that may involve the possible abduction of a juvenile. The juvenile was located in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek Road, but we are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a vehicle of interest. A photo of the vehicle is attached to this alert. The vehicle was seen in the area of Olympus and Pocatello Creek at approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday at which time the juvenile exited the vehicle. We believe that the vehicle was also seen in the area of Pole Line and Cedar at 5:30 p.m. We are asking anyone with information concerning this vehicle or incident to contact the Investigations Division of the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6121.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood

Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering around in their residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Chubbuck man arrested following alleged ax attack

CHUBBUCK — Police say a man’s judgment was “flawed” when he used an axe to defend himself during an altercation. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, 43, has been charged with a felony for aggravated assault, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call just before midnight on Oct....
CHUBBUCK, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Manhunt underway for armed suspect in connection to possible abduction of child near Pocatello school

POCATELLO — An intense police manhunt is underway for an allegedly armed individual who possibly abducted a child in the area of Alameda Middle School on Thursday afternoon. The good news is that the child involved in the possible abduction is safe, police said. The child was located by police in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road over 90 minutes after the possible abduction. ...
POCATELLO, ID

