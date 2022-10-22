ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix hotel on Saturday evening. Phoenix police investigators say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue. Officers got a call reporting the shooting around 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Ragnoli with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers: Wrong way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ- (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is now in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they were able to locate the driver still heading the wrong way near Recker Road. Troopers stopped traffic in the area so they could perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Armed man on ASU campus arrested, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. - An armed man was arrested after those on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe called reporting that a man was acting suspiciously. At around 5 p.m., officers with the ASU Police Department responded to reports of an armed person inside the Greek Leadership Village acting suspiciously.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police arrested a suspect who reportedly shot a man on a light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Officers say 25-year-old Fahim Matar allegedly shot a man on a light rail train near the 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street stop near ASU’s downtown campus. Officers responded to reports of the shooting and found a man with gunshot wounds on the train. Officials took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers did not have an update about his condition on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, 7 injured after shooting in south Phoenix, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, 7 injured in Saturday night shooting, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and seven others are hurt after a shooting that happened in Buckeye on Saturday. Phoenix police say they’re still searching for the unidentified person who reportedly shot and injured eight people at a home party near 63rd Avenue and Miami Street in Buckeye Saturday night. Officers said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. reporting a shooting that happened at a house party. The caller said several people had been hurt and were being taken from the home to local hospitals by family and friends.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs

PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Suspect in light rail shooting identified by police

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the man that they arrested in connection with a shooting on the Valley Metro light rail that took place Saturday morning. Authorities said that man, Fahim Matar, was arrested without incident. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Come out and show support for the last day of Paul's Car Wash!

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
PHOENIX, AZ

