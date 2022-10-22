Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Nauset too much for boys soccer
(Oct. 24, 2022) A quick turnaround 24 hours after homecoming proved too much for the boys soccer team to handle, as the Whalers fell 5-0 on the road Sunday to Nauset. The Warriors first scored midway through the first half and then the floodgates opened. They added three more goals to make it a 4-0 game at halftime. Nantucket (2-10-3) allowed one more goal over the final 40 minutes of play.
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball beats Falmouth 3-0
(Oct. 22, 2022) The environment leading up to Saturday’s volleyball game was unique, with a combination of senior-day recognition and homecoming activities, but the play on the court was the same as usual, a dominating Whalers victory. Nantucket beat Falmouth 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in the Whalers’ final home match...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey shuts out Seekonk 2-0
(Oct. 22,2022) The field hockey team had a chance Saturday to immediately rebound from a loss to St. John Paul II the day before, and that’s exactly what the Whalers did, beating Seekonk 2-0. “We bounced back well after yesterday. Much better just intensity-wise, in play and attitude across...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field Hockey falls to Lions in defensive battle
(Oct. 21, 2022) The field hockey team nearly rallied to erase a one-goal deficit with a series of chances late in Friday’s match against St. John Paul II but the Whalers never were able to find the back of the net and fell 1-0 at home. “We just weren’t...
Inquirer and Mirror
Football falls to Falmouth 40-0
(Oct. 22, 2022) A difficult season for the football team continued Saturday in the homecoming game against Falmouth as the Whalers couldn’t keep pace with the Clippers and lost 40-0 to drop to 0-7 on the year. Falmouth scored on the opening drive with a short touchdown run and...
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
capecodwave.com
Bell’s Neck, Harwich – Slideshow
HARWICH – It had been a while since I’d been to the Bell’s Neck Conservation Lands, which is one of the best hiking spots on Cape Cod that does not lead to an ocean view. Walking through woods and past a marsh, especially in the fall with...
The New Miss New Bedford Outstanding Teen, Jaime St. Onge
“I could not be happier,” said St. Onge about her latest achievement. She is a student at Fairhaven High School and is no stranger to competition. “I started competing at thirteen, but before that, I was a princess in almost any competition I could be a princess in,” said St. Onge.
Halloween Comes Alive in Dartmouth Thanks to One Man’s Haunted Yard
As Halloween draws closer, all things spooky and scary begin to take over, and one Dartmouth resident lives to bring terror and fear to his neighborhood every year. Harrison Ingham has been putting on interactive Halloween displays for years, and after acquiring the original animatronics and props from the old Lakeville haunted trail, he’s ready to make the “Haunted Yard by Dark New England” bigger and scarier than ever.
CNBC
Making $200,000 a year selling fresh fish in New England
Laura Foley Ramsden, 53, is a fourth generation fish mongress at Foley Fish in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Foley Fish was founded in 1906 by her great-grandfather and has been in the family since. In 2021, Ramsden and her husband sold the company to The Chefs' Warehouse. Laura became vice president of sales and made $200,000 a year.
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
capecoddaily.com
Man injured at Bourne landfill
BOURNE – A man was injured at the Bourne Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) around 10 AM Friday. According to reports, the victim partially amputated a finger. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man injured at Bourne landfill appeared first on CapeCod.com.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Oct. 16-22
A house in Mashpee that sold for $6.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22. In total, 99 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $940,701, $570 per square foot.
newbedfordguide.com
Look WHOOOs back! Owl makes third visit to New England Wildlife Center after reinjuring himself
“This great horned owl was first admitted to the Cape Branch of the New England Wildlife Centers back in 2021 for a traumatic eye injury that required our veterinary team to have to remove the damaged eye. Fortunately, adult owls can still be released with only one eye if they...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
capecod.com
Woman injured along West End Breakwater in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A woman was injured after reportedly falling while walking the West End Breakwater to Long Point. The incident happened about 2 PM Saturday. Due to low tide, the rescue could not be made by boat. Cape Cod National Seashore rangers responded by 4X4 vehicle to the scene and transported the victim to Herring Cove to meet a waiting ambulance to go to Cape Cod Hospital.
Inquirer and Mirror
’Tis the season for Inky Santa: Applications for assistance now available
(Oct. 24, 2022) Inky Santa’s mission for more than 30 years has been to make Christmas a little merrier for island families in need. The all-volunteer organization expects to help more than 400 Nantucket children this year. Applications for assistance are available at The Inquirer and Mirror at the...
Hodgson: Fake New Bedford City Twitter Account Prompts Apology
NEW BEDFORD — A fake Twitter account made to look like the official City of New Bedford account has apparently prompted an apology from a city official to Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. An account called "City of New Bedford" with an icon showing the city's seal had tweeted...
fallriverreporter.com
22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers
Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
