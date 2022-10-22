Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey shuts out Seekonk 2-0
(Oct. 22,2022) The field hockey team had a chance Saturday to immediately rebound from a loss to St. John Paul II the day before, and that’s exactly what the Whalers did, beating Seekonk 2-0. “We bounced back well after yesterday. Much better just intensity-wise, in play and attitude across...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball beats Falmouth 3-0
(Oct. 22, 2022) The environment leading up to Saturday’s volleyball game was unique, with a combination of senior-day recognition and homecoming activities, but the play on the court was the same as usual, a dominating Whalers victory. Nantucket beat Falmouth 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 in the Whalers’ final home match...
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys and girls soccer both lose on homecoming day
(Oct. 22, 2022) The Whalers hosted a varsity soccer doubleheader Saturday for homecoming, but both the boys and girls teams came out on the losing end, with East Bridgewater beating the boys 2-1 and girls falling 5-0 to Sturgis West. In the first game of the day, the boys faced...
Inquirer and Mirror
Girls soccer ties 1-1 on Senior Day
(Oct. 21 2022)The girls soccer team came less than five minutes away from locking in their spot in the state tournament Friday but the Whalers will have to wait at least one more day to celebrate earning a playoff berth thanks to a late goal by Cape Cod Academy to force a 1-1 draw.
Inquirer and Mirror
Football falls to Falmouth 40-0
(Oct. 22, 2022) A difficult season for the football team continued Saturday in the homecoming game against Falmouth as the Whalers couldn’t keep pace with the Clippers and lost 40-0 to drop to 0-7 on the year. Falmouth scored on the opening drive with a short touchdown run and...
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Clean Team: Season Finale
Location: Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St.; and Jetties Beach parking lot, end of Bathing Beach Road. The Nantucket Clean Team will meet for the final regularly-scheduled time of the 2022 season. The group meets Saturdays from spring through fall to pick up trash around the island for an hour. All are welcome.
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
The Giant Bison Head From New Bedford’s Libads Bar Has a New Home in Fall River
If you've ever been to Libads Bar & Grill back in the early 2000s, then get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. On Friday, October 21st, The Michael and Maddie Show finished up restaruant week with our final destination- Dunny's BBQ, Burgers, and More. The Fall River staple had just completed their restoraiton project, turning their popular bar into more of a family dining experience.
Inquirer and Mirror
“Bat Chat” with Danielle O’Dell
Join Danielle O’Dell, wildlife research ecologist for the Nantucket Conservation Foundation, for a “bat chat” to kick off International Bat Week – a celebration of bat biodiversity and conservation. O'Dell will talk about bat natural history and describe the research that the science team at NCF conducts on northern long-eared bats.
Inquirer and Mirror
Pine Needle River
Location: Millbrook Woods and Heritage Orchard Off Millbrook Road. Be a part of the community-made land art project Pine Needle River. Participants will help create a river of pine needles that flow from one grove to another. The project will remain on display until its natural deterioration. Come alone or with friends. Bring a rake and gloves if you have them.
newbedfordguide.com
Look WHOOOs back! Owl makes third visit to New England Wildlife Center after reinjuring himself
“This great horned owl was first admitted to the Cape Branch of the New England Wildlife Centers back in 2021 for a traumatic eye injury that required our veterinary team to have to remove the damaged eye. Fortunately, adult owls can still be released with only one eye if they...
CNBC
Making $200,000 a year selling fresh fish in New England
Laura Foley Ramsden, 53, is a fourth generation fish mongress at Foley Fish in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Foley Fish was founded in 1906 by her great-grandfather and has been in the family since. In 2021, Ramsden and her husband sold the company to The Chefs' Warehouse. Laura became vice president of sales and made $200,000 a year.
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Officials Expect Route 6A Delays Through May
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials are urging drivers to expect delays along Route 6A between the Barnstable Town Line and Summer street over the next few months. Beginning Monday, National Grid will be replacing gas mains within the roadway, as well as on Minden Lane and the northern area of Willow Street.
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
capecoddaily.com
Man injured at Bourne landfill
BOURNE – A man was injured at the Bourne Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) around 10 AM Friday. According to reports, the victim partially amputated a finger. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. The post Man injured at Bourne landfill appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Inquirer and Mirror
Kiteboarder rescued from the harbor
(Oct. 20, 2022) Coast Guard and harbormaster personnel rescued a 65-year-old kiteboarder from Nantucket Harbor Thursday afternoon. The man was alert and conscious when the harbormaster boat located him just east of Pocomo point, harbormaster Sheila Lucey said. Lucey said there was an ambulance waiting at the Coast Guard station,...
