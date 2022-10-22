ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheAtlantaVoice

Delta Air settles with pilot who raised safety concerns

By David Koenig and Associated Press
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4299Yt_0iiPo2zd00

Delta Air Lines has settled allegations by a pilot who said the airline ordered her to undergo a psychiatric examination and barred her from flying in retaliation for raising safety concerns to company executives.

The settlement approved Friday ends a long-running dispute in which a federal arbiter agreed with many of the pilot’s claims and said Delta failed to show any faults in her flying ability. In 2019, the case threatened to derail former President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Federal Aviation Administration.

Terms of the settlement were confidential, although the pilot’s law firm said they were “consistent with” the arbiter’s 2020 ruling, which said Karlene Petitt deserved to get $500,000 in compensation for damage to her career.

Atlanta-based Delta declined to comment.

Petitt pressed her case under a 2000 law designed to protect whistleblowers who report issues of aviation safety.

In early 2016, Petitt gave two top Delta executives a report running more than 40 pages in which she raised allegations about pilots being forced to fly when they were fatigued, gaps in Delta’s pilot training, falsification of training records and other issues. She also emailed the airline’s CEO.

After meeting with Delta officials, Petitt was referred to a psychiatrist picked by the airline, who diagnosed a bipolar disorder. Petitt was grounded for nearly two years until independent doctors found her fit to fly.

Federal safety regulators looked into Petitt’s allegations and determined that Delta was not counting time that pilots spent commuting by air to flights toward their maximum work day. Delta said it changed the policy.

In 2019, the case delayed a vote on the nomination of Delta executive Stephen Dickson to lead the FAA . Dickson had authorized grounding Petitt for a psychiatric evaluation. Senate Democrats said the allegations raised questions about Delta’s safety culture and Dickson’s candor because he did not mention the case in a questionnaire that asked if he were involved in any legal proceedings.

The Senate confirmed Dickson by a 52-40 vote in July 2019, but he stepped down from the FAA this year before the end of his five-year term, citing personal reasons.

The settlement between Delta and Petitt was approved Friday by Labor Department administrative law judge Scott Morris in New Jersey.

The post Delta Air settles with pilot who raised safety concerns appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Delta Air Lines Looks to Electrify Air Travel, Sort Of

As electric cars and trucks continue to replace vehicles powered by the internal combustion engine and fueled by gasoline, the inevitable question is when -- and how -- electrified aircraft might also become a viable alternative to noisy, stinky, gas-guzzling, carbon-spewing helicopters and jets. United Airlines (UAL) last week shared...
Engadget

Delta invests in air taxi startup Joby to enable home-to-airport flights

You won't need a lengthy car ride just to start your journey. Flying taxi startup Joby Aviation just landed a deal that could make your ride to the airport much more enjoyable. Delta is investing a total of up to $200 million in Joby in exchange for a home-to-airport flight service. Instead of hailing a car or paying for parking, you can have an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft take you to the terminal without the usual traffic hassles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
generalaviationnews.com

Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control

The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
RURAL HALL, NC
generalaviationnews.com

CFI and student barely avoid plane that was ‘completely out of control’

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Narrative 1. My student and I...
Daily Mail

Cost of average Thanksgiving and Christmas flights are up 50% to almost $600 as airlines cash in on renewed demand - as experts warn era of last minute flight deal is dead

The cost of the average Thanksgiving and Christmas flights are up 50 percent as airlines look to cash in on renewed travel demand. Thanksgiving flights are poised to cost $468 on average this year, 50 percent more than last year and 30 percent more than in 2019. Meanwhile, Christmas flights...
INDIANA STATE
TheStreet

American Airlines Changes International Flights in Surprising Way

There are many reasons everyone hates the airline industry at the moment. Lost luggage has become increasingly common, and some irate passengers have become so unhinged, often due to covid-induced stress, that they’ve just forgotten how to act on airplanes, or society in general. (One drunk dude on a Turkish Airlines straight up bit the finger of one flight attendant.)
tripsavvy.com

Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane

Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
tripsavvy.com

United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023

It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy