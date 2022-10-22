Pomona, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pomona.
The Northview High School football team will have a game with Diamond Ranch High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Garey High School football team will have a game with Ganesha High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
