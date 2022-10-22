ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KEPR

Richland Police warn community of recent vehicle prowls

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police want the community to be aware of an uptick in vehicle prowls within city limits. Over the last two weeks, officers said they've responded to 17 vehicle prowls. Commander Dave Neher with RPD said the majority of those break-ins were targeted at unlocked vehicles.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in 2014 fatality is back to face charges

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County now has temporary custody of a suspect in a fatal 2014 shooting that occurred in Walla Walla. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is serving a sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for a 2017 shooting in Milton-Freewater. Cerda is charged with...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

One in custody after shooting near Kennewick bar

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 23-year-old is in custody after police said he shot at a man early Saturday morning at the Sports Page Bar. Just after midnight, Kennewick Police responded to the Sports Page Bar at 6 S Cascade St for reports of a shooting. Reports indicated a man...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested for assaulting Park Middle School student

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department reported arresting a 28-year-old man for suspected luring and second-degree child molestation after a female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School on October 19. KPD released information about the minivan associated with the incident just before midnight on October...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia. 20-year-old Isiah Combs was taken into custody Thursday afternoon at an apartment off Jadwin Ave south of McMurray in Richland. They were able to track Combs down after discovering the Honda Civic that was used in the homicide outside the apartment. This case began back on October 15th when deputies responded to the area of Highway 397 near 3rd Ave for reports of shots fired. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered Sarabia's body inside another car.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Teen dies after accidental shooting

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department were informed this week that the 17-year-old boy shot Saturday night on the 800 block of North Volland Street has died. The victim in this case has been identified as Elias Salazar. The investigation revealed the incident involved a group of...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night

PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We’re told no one was injured in the fire. The...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vandals leave their mark in new concrete

WALLA WALLA – Police and Walla Walla city officials are working to find out who is vandalizing the new concrete being poured as part of the Poplar Street project in downtown Walla Walla. City staff said having to repair or replace the damaged concrete costs the contractor time and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash

WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Halloween lights bring a spooky scene to Tri-Cities

Richland, WASH. — Halloween is just around the corner, but for some folks in our community, it's a month long event. At the corner of Leslie an Peachtree in Richland, you'll find everything you need to get excited about the holiday. From smoke to skeletons, the Hubor's put on...
RICHLAND, WA

