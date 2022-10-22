Read full article on original website
FBI arrests pastor who wore his company jacket on Jan. 6 and pushed into police line
WASHINGTON — An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said. William Dunfee, 57, a church pastor, is the man seen...
'I was disgusted' | Metro investigating bus driver after attack on woman caught on camera
WASHINGTON — An apology and an investigation. There is new reaction from Metro in response to a disturbing video showing a group of teenagers attacking a woman on the W4 bus. The victim in this case received a personal phone call and apology from Metro's General Manager Randy Clarke. Now, investigators are trying to determine if the bus driver violated policy.
Woman assaulted and robbed at Columbia Heights Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating an assault near the Columbia Heights Metro station. At around 7 p.m. Saturday evening, a 54-year-old woman was "hit and robbed" while entering the Columbia Heights Metro station, according to police. The suspect stole a scooter and bag from the woman while she was...
Man found dead after targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday, authorities said. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Van Street and N Street, outside local restaurants and bars. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, officials said.
Investigation underway after person robbed at gunpoint by 2 men in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Two men robbed a person at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. Saturday morning before driving off in the victim's car, sparking an investigation, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department responded to Kalorama Road Northwest, nearby 18th Street Northwest, just after 6:50 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery in the area.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
William Dunfee, who the FBI said preached about January 6 before and after the riot, was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police.
Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cops in Front of Teen Son Gets Harsh Prison Sentence
Kyle Young, the 38-year-old Iowan who admitted to assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his 16-year-old son tagged along, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday—one of the harshest sentences to stem from the riot. Young admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police, before throwing a large audio speaker at a line of officers. An investigation also revealed that Young, a HVAC worker, handed a stun gun to a fellow rioter who then shocked Officer Mike Fanone with it. Fanone said during Young’s sentencing that the assault, which preceded a heart attack, cost him his career. “What I hope you do with that time [in jail] is I hope you suffer,” he told Young. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had requested as they argued the “barbaric” assault took place in a violent portion of the insurrection. Young’s defense argued that he was was he “injected” with lies about the 2020 election and was not in a proper state of mind.Read it at KCCI 8
Former US Capitol Police officer on trial for allegedly telling rioter to delete evidence related to attack
A former US Capitol police officer on trial for allegedly telling a January 6, 2021, rioter to delete evidence related to the attack also told the rioter he thought some of the "agitators" that day were Antifa, according to prosecutors.
Arlington NAACP vice president shot and killed while vacationing in Turks & Caicos in attack, police say
Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP's Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.
Alabama man’s 15 minutes inside U.S. Capitol on January 6 may cost him up 3 years in prison
An Alabama man was found guilty today by a jury in the District of Columbia of misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
D.C. Cop Charged With Murder Wants To Use Deceased Man’s Criminal Past As Defense
Michael Hannon, an attorney for D.C. police officer Terence Sutton, spent the better part of two days trying to convince U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman to allow him to describe to jurors the criminal history and other derogatory details about Karon Hylton-Brown, the man Sutton is accused of killing while on duty on Oct. 23, 2020.
‘I believe in second chances’: Youngest sniper survivor, 20 years after Lee Boyd Malvo shot him
For a 13-year-old boy, someone 17 seems much older. Twenty years later, Iran Brown and Lee Boyd Malvo are both men in their middle 30s: “Our lives are forever intertwined,” Brown told WTOP. “He’s the guy who tried to kill me.”. Brown, now 33, was shot...
Facial recognition used in arrest of 9/11 conspiracy theory lawyer accused of trying to disarm officer on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — The FBI on Thursday arrested a New York lawyer who is accused of trying to disarm an officer protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, law enforcement sources told NBC News. John O’Kelly of East Williston, New York, faces two felony charges — assaulting, resisting...
Douglas County man convicted of molesting 9-year-old girl multiple times
A man has been convicted of molesting a 9-year-old girl multiple times after the girl came forward to a friend following a school presentation about the difference between “good” and “bad” touches, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Jan. 6 rioter who brought two guns to Capitol sentenced to five years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter who brought two guns to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and dropped one of them on Capitol grounds, was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Friday. Mark Mazza was sentenced to 60 months behind bars by Judge James E. Boasberg. Before...
