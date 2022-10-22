ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 22-23, 2022

Jevore Smitty, 22, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery: Marianna Police Department. Lajarious Cooper, 30, Dothan, Alabama: Hold for Leon County: County Sheriff’s Office. No one was booked into the Jackson County Jail. There are a total of 173 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Panama City man killed in crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County

A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Franklin County officials searching for missing woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and the St. George Island Park personnel report they are currently searching for a missing person, Staci Peterson. Officials said it is suspected that Peterson may have been in the water. The sheriff’s office...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Youngstown home damaged in fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Panama City police searching for fraud suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants. Pedra Camaree Coburn, 26, has warrants for fraudulent credit card usage and criminal use of personal identification information. PCPD asks anyone with information to call the police department at 850-872-3100, or […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Disturbance call leads to possession arrest

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

Vote to help PCPD get a K9 Grant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panam City Police Department and its K9 Unit need your help. Starting on Monday you will be able to vote for the department to help them get a grant from Aftermath K9. They said the money could go towards several things like getting the K9′s...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Residents given free trees at local farmers markets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Panama City and St. Andrews farmers market 600 Red Maple and River Birch trees were given away on Saturday. Along with the trees, Panama City Quality of Life and IFAS of the University of Florida staff members provided some tips for growing a healthy and gorgeous tree. This […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Naloxone available to the public in Okaloosa

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now available at the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa has announced. In its statement, DOH-Okaloosa said it is now distributing naloxone to persons 18 and older at both...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Niceville police warn residents of alleged hoodie scam

NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Niceville Police Department is warning residents about an alleged scam using the department’s name. This morning, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) said it is receiving calls from residents about a text message they have received offering a $10 discount off the price of a Niceville Police Department hoodie. The text message reportedly includes a link to order an NPD hoodie.
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Gulf County receives millions for new bridge

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Diana St. bridge will soon be torn down and replaced with a higher elevated bridge. Gulf County received almost $5 million from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the uplift. “It’s going to be used for what we call the South Diana Street Bridge in the Stone […]
GULF COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy