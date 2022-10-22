Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 22-23, 2022
Jevore Smitty, 22, Marianna, Florida: Felony battery: Marianna Police Department. Lajarious Cooper, 30, Dothan, Alabama: Hold for Leon County: County Sheriff’s Office. No one was booked into the Jackson County Jail. There are a total of 173 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
WJHG-TV
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
WJHG-TV
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Manager Mark McQueen informed the public during a press conference on Thursday that a former city employee had been arrested on Thursday. McQueen said the former city of Panama City employee charged is Michael Johnson. He has been charged with Grand Theft of over...
Panama City man killed in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
washingtoncounty.news
Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County
A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
niceville.com
Walton 14-year-old accused of bringing drugs to school, sharing with friends
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old Walton County middle school student is accused of bringing drugs to school and sharing them with other students, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the student from Emerald Coast Middle School in Santa Rosa...
WJHG-TV
Franklin County officials searching for missing woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and the St. George Island Park personnel report they are currently searching for a missing person, Staci Peterson. Officials said it is suspected that Peterson may have been in the water. The sheriff’s office...
Youngstown home damaged in fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
Panama City police searching for fraud suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants. Pedra Camaree Coburn, 26, has warrants for fraudulent credit card usage and criminal use of personal identification information. PCPD asks anyone with information to call the police department at 850-872-3100, or […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
niceville.com
Officers justified in returning fire during I-10 pursuit: State Attorney
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit has found that law enforcement officers were justified in returning fire at the suspect in an alleged Walton County convenience store robbery during a high-speed pursuit, the State Attorney’s Office has announced. According...
WJHG-TV
Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
WJHG-TV
Disturbance call leads to possession arrest
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
WJHG-TV
Vote to help PCPD get a K9 Grant
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panam City Police Department and its K9 Unit need your help. Starting on Monday you will be able to vote for the department to help them get a grant from Aftermath K9. They said the money could go towards several things like getting the K9′s...
mypanhandle.com
Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
Residents given free trees at local farmers markets
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Panama City and St. Andrews farmers market 600 Red Maple and River Birch trees were given away on Saturday. Along with the trees, Panama City Quality of Life and IFAS of the University of Florida staff members provided some tips for growing a healthy and gorgeous tree. This […]
niceville.com
Naloxone available to the public in Okaloosa
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now available at the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa has announced. In its statement, DOH-Okaloosa said it is now distributing naloxone to persons 18 and older at both...
niceville.com
Niceville police warn residents of alleged hoodie scam
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Niceville Police Department is warning residents about an alleged scam using the department’s name. This morning, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) said it is receiving calls from residents about a text message they have received offering a $10 discount off the price of a Niceville Police Department hoodie. The text message reportedly includes a link to order an NPD hoodie.
Investigators reveal more details about skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County investigators revealed more details about their investigation into skeletal remains that were found in a vacant lot by a homeowner on Thursday afternoon. The lot is located near Leeward Drive. A man clearing the lot found some bone fragments there on Thursday afternoon, we now know he found […]
Gulf County receives millions for new bridge
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Diana St. bridge will soon be torn down and replaced with a higher elevated bridge. Gulf County received almost $5 million from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the uplift. “It’s going to be used for what we call the South Diana Street Bridge in the Stone […]
