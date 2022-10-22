ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
niceville.com

Naloxone available to the public in Okaloosa

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now available at the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa has announced. In its statement, DOH-Okaloosa said it is now distributing naloxone to persons 18 and older at both...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Residents given free trees at local farmers markets

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Panama City and St. Andrews farmers market 600 Red Maple and River Birch trees were given away on Saturday. Along with the trees, Panama City Quality of Life and IFAS of the University of Florida staff members provided some tips for growing a healthy and gorgeous tree. This […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Early voting to begin in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to cast your ballot earlier in the 2022 midterm election and avoid possible election day lines, early voting begins on Monday, October 24. Early voting will run from October 24 through Saturday, November 5. Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, has posted the locations of the […]
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Youngstown home damaged in fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
WMBB

American Cornhole Organization in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The American Cornhole Organization is in their 18th season and their fifth year in Panama City Beach for their major and pro series event. On Friday, the pros competed in “Frame Game” to qualify in a bracket of 16 for the pro series. On Saturday, athletes from all ages […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Panama City man killed in crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials offer safety tips for Thunder Beach Fall Rally

PANAMA CITYBEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Thunder Beach Fall Rally is back and people in Panama City Beach are dealing with tons of traffic. Thousands of bikers, vendors and enthusiasts from all around the world are in town for what event coordinators call the “most biker friendly free rally in the United States.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex set to host some very fast bikes!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Florida Motorplex this weekend will give fans the chance to see some All-American, All-Harley motorcycle drag racing! This the perfect event with Thunder Beach going on! The cycles, like the ones you see in the attached video, will bring thundering, ground-pounding, flame-throwing, nitro V-twin speed to the Motorplex Friday and Saturday as part of the Coca-Cola Southeastern Thunder Nationals. These are some of the fastest bikes on the planet. The track opens Friday at 10 am, test and tune from 6 to 10 pm. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 8. For more info call 850-209-4346.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Gulf County receives millions for new bridge

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Diana St. bridge will soon be torn down and replaced with a higher elevated bridge. Gulf County received almost $5 million from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the uplift. “It’s going to be used for what we call the South Diana Street Bridge in the Stone […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sunflower Festival has made its way to the Panhandle

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms opened up three years ago and on Saturday it hosted its inaugural Sunflower Festival. Owner Gina Hamilton said Fall is the perfect time for an event like this. “We wanted to, being that its fall and sunflowers are kind of associated with fall, we wanted to kind of […]
VERNON, FL
WMBB

Goodwill officials host grand re-opening for expansion

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Goodwill is welcoming the community to shop in their newly renovated storefront. Doors opened Thursday morning a 9 a.m. and VIP members have the chance to receive 25% off for the following days– Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Goodwill officials showed off new floors, a wide selection of […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Disturbance call leads to possession arrest

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
