Naloxone available to the public in Okaloosa
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now available at the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa has announced. In its statement, DOH-Okaloosa said it is now distributing naloxone to persons 18 and older at both...
Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
Fall Thunder Beach Rally vendors provide insight about event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dust has officially settled from this year’s Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. However, it’s never too late to look back on how things went overall. “It’s a huge draw not just for the motorcycle crowd but you’ve got the people who...
Panama City department head accused of stealing $470,000
An administrator in Panama City is accused of embezzling just under half a million dollars from an after-school charity.
Residents given free trees at local farmers markets
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Panama City and St. Andrews farmers market 600 Red Maple and River Birch trees were given away on Saturday. Along with the trees, Panama City Quality of Life and IFAS of the University of Florida staff members provided some tips for growing a healthy and gorgeous tree. This […]
Early voting to begin in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to cast your ballot earlier in the 2022 midterm election and avoid possible election day lines, early voting begins on Monday, October 24. Early voting will run from October 24 through Saturday, November 5. Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, has posted the locations of the […]
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
Youngstown home damaged in fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
American Cornhole Organization in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The American Cornhole Organization is in their 18th season and their fifth year in Panama City Beach for their major and pro series event. On Friday, the pros competed in “Frame Game” to qualify in a bracket of 16 for the pro series. On Saturday, athletes from all ages […]
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
Panama City man killed in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
Officials offer safety tips for Thunder Beach Fall Rally
PANAMA CITYBEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Thunder Beach Fall Rally is back and people in Panama City Beach are dealing with tons of traffic. Thousands of bikers, vendors and enthusiasts from all around the world are in town for what event coordinators call the “most biker friendly free rally in the United States.”
North Florida Motorplex set to host some very fast bikes!
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Florida Motorplex this weekend will give fans the chance to see some All-American, All-Harley motorcycle drag racing! This the perfect event with Thunder Beach going on! The cycles, like the ones you see in the attached video, will bring thundering, ground-pounding, flame-throwing, nitro V-twin speed to the Motorplex Friday and Saturday as part of the Coca-Cola Southeastern Thunder Nationals. These are some of the fastest bikes on the planet. The track opens Friday at 10 am, test and tune from 6 to 10 pm. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 8. For more info call 850-209-4346.
Meet members of the 12 Strong Horse Soldiers in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for […]
Gulf County receives millions for new bridge
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Diana St. bridge will soon be torn down and replaced with a higher elevated bridge. Gulf County received almost $5 million from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the uplift. “It’s going to be used for what we call the South Diana Street Bridge in the Stone […]
Sunflower Festival has made its way to the Panhandle
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms opened up three years ago and on Saturday it hosted its inaugural Sunflower Festival. Owner Gina Hamilton said Fall is the perfect time for an event like this. “We wanted to, being that its fall and sunflowers are kind of associated with fall, we wanted to kind of […]
Goodwill officials host grand re-opening for expansion
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Goodwill is welcoming the community to shop in their newly renovated storefront. Doors opened Thursday morning a 9 a.m. and VIP members have the chance to receive 25% off for the following days– Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Goodwill officials showed off new floors, a wide selection of […]
Disturbance call leads to possession arrest
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
