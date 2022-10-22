ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

New Yorkers celebrate Diwali

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Diwali, which is celebrated by more than one billion people around the world, is celebrated by more than 200,000 in our area. The holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It’s a five-day festival that follows […]
The Staten Island Advance

A Wonder-filled Thanksgiving is ahead – and that’s not hot air | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thanksgiving is my favorite family holiday, with its closeness of family and focus on making food over-the-top delicious. Plus, thoughts of the day now bring back happy memories as a child — our fashion-forward Aunt Alice, Uncle Wesley’s traditional untraditional grace (Tweet, Tweet. Thanks for the meat. Yay, God!) and my grandmother, Lillian, a long-time worker at Macy’s.
PIX11

Pizza and pancakes are a brunch hit at Serafina

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pizza is the star at the famed New York City eatery Serafina, but the brunch is also a hit. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the restaurant to try the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes and poached eggs. Check out her full report in the video above.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island University Hospital dazzles a crowd of 450 at an autumn ‘New Year’s Eve’ Charity Ball

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 — H-a-p-p-y N-e-w Y-e-a-r! While you might think the time to kick off a brand new year is at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, at Staten Island University Hospital’s 140th annual Charity Ball, revelers ushered in the holiday in October with the same glitz, glamour and grandeur good enough for any New Year’s Eve celebration.
The Staten Island Advance

Mrs. Fields opens at the American Dream Mall

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- The warm scent of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and caramel-drizzled cookies is now wafting through all levels of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J. Mrs. Fields, the iconic cookie brand that is well known for its fresh-out-of-the-oven varieties, is now officially open in the mega shopping center – and the new location represents the brand’s first certified kosher shop in the Northeast.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maria Ochmann (Gargano), 76, a Sicily, Italy native who came to Staten Island, and later resided in Florida, passed away on Oct. 15. Maria, a beloved wife, mother, and aunt, was known for being hard-working and poured her heart into everything she did. Maria was a bartender, legal secretary, real estate agent, and floral designer. After retirement, she enjoyed life as a painter, baker, reiki practitioner, bowler, avid Mahjong player, and Derek Jeter’s biggest fan.
W42ST.nyc

A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen

World-famous for over a century for delectable Italian pastries and fresh, handmade breads, a new chapter of SoHo’s historic Vesuvio Bakery is being written — with a Hell’s Kitchen location opening this week on 10th Avenue.  Originally opened in 1920 and run by the Dapolito family for decades, Vesuvio Bakery was a SoHo go-to for […] The post A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
Popculture

Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home

Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
back2stonewall.com

AHS-NYC Is Horrifying, Mostly Because It’s Stories Are True.- Gay History vs. AHS NYC (Eps 1-2)

The 11th. season of American Horror Story has arrived. In AHS-NYC’s two-part opener, fans have learned that the season will cover a mysterious serial killer targeting gay men in Lower Manhattan circa 1978-1981, as well as an unknown illness infecting Fire Island deer, and eventually the gay community. But in doing so Murphy once again “steals” and “twists” historical events, changes them ever so slightly, and and presents it to the audience as his own. But in this case they are very dark events that were never investigated, and justice was never sought for the victims The events are now mostly forgotten by time but they did happen. Just not the way Murphy presents them.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

