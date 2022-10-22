Read full article on original website
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
New Yorkers celebrate Diwali
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Diwali, which is celebrated by more than one billion people around the world, is celebrated by more than 200,000 in our area. The holiday, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It’s a five-day festival that follows […]
Hidden 'Secret Alley' in New York City Is a Cool Piece of History
We never knew this existed!
A Wonder-filled Thanksgiving is ahead – and that’s not hot air | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thanksgiving is my favorite family holiday, with its closeness of family and focus on making food over-the-top delicious. Plus, thoughts of the day now bring back happy memories as a child — our fashion-forward Aunt Alice, Uncle Wesley’s traditional untraditional grace (Tweet, Tweet. Thanks for the meat. Yay, God!) and my grandmother, Lillian, a long-time worker at Macy’s.
Pizza and pancakes are a brunch hit at Serafina
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pizza is the star at the famed New York City eatery Serafina, but the brunch is also a hit. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole visited the restaurant to try the fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes and poached eggs. Check out her full report in the video above.
Staten Island University Hospital dazzles a crowd of 450 at an autumn ‘New Year’s Eve’ Charity Ball
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 — H-a-p-p-y N-e-w Y-e-a-r! While you might think the time to kick off a brand new year is at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, at Staten Island University Hospital’s 140th annual Charity Ball, revelers ushered in the holiday in October with the same glitz, glamour and grandeur good enough for any New Year’s Eve celebration.
Richmond University Medical Center’s 16th annual gala will be ‘A Night to Reunite’ at the Hilton Garden Inn Nov. 5
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the first time in two years, Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) will host its 16th annual gala, themed “A Night o Reunite,” Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn. RUMC’s previous two galas were...
NYC’s last 6 p.m. sunset of the year will take place this week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Days are getting shorter and with it comes the end of sunsets after 6 p.m. The last sunset after 6 p.m. this year will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. After that, the New York area won’t see another sunset after 6 p.m. until Daylight Saving Time Starts in […]
Mrs. Fields opens at the American Dream Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- The warm scent of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and caramel-drizzled cookies is now wafting through all levels of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J. Mrs. Fields, the iconic cookie brand that is well known for its fresh-out-of-the-oven varieties, is now officially open in the mega shopping center – and the new location represents the brand’s first certified kosher shop in the Northeast.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
15 fun and mostly free things to do in NYC this weekend and beyond
The Korean Festival kicks off in Union Square Park on Sunday, October 23. It will feature a traditional wrestling demonstration. From dog parades to pun competitions – what a time to be alive! [ more › ]
First-ever Miss Sri Lanka New York pageant held on Staten Island: Culture, beauty, sparkle had audience mesmerized
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 300 attendees came out to support 14 contestants who dazzled at the first-ever Miss Sri Lanka New York beauty pageant, held Friday night at The Vanderbilt at South Beach. Beyond serving as a celebration of culture, the event had a twofold mission; first, to...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maria Ochmann (Gargano), 76, a Sicily, Italy native who came to Staten Island, and later resided in Florida, passed away on Oct. 15. Maria, a beloved wife, mother, and aunt, was known for being hard-working and poured her heart into everything she did. Maria was a bartender, legal secretary, real estate agent, and floral designer. After retirement, she enjoyed life as a painter, baker, reiki practitioner, bowler, avid Mahjong player, and Derek Jeter’s biggest fan.
A blast from the past: 12 photos from our Classic Staten Island Instagram account
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ah, the good ol’ days — there’s nothing better. Luckily, the Classic Staten Island Instagram page has a wealth of photographs from yesteryear. Take a look through these pictures to see if you remember when the borough looked like this. Interested in...
A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen
World-famous for over a century for delectable Italian pastries and fresh, handmade breads, a new chapter of SoHo’s historic Vesuvio Bakery is being written — with a Hell’s Kitchen location opening this week on 10th Avenue. Originally opened in 1920 and run by the Dapolito family for decades, Vesuvio Bakery was a SoHo go-to for […] The post A New Chapter Begins for NYC Icon Vesuvio Bakery as it Opens in Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
brickunderground.com
Searching for a cheap NYC rental? Here are the city’s most affordable neighborhoods for renters
If you’re trying to find a cheap rental, you know there’s intense competition for apartments and high rents in every borough in New York City. Some neighborhoods, however, are more affordable than others. If you have some flexibility, you may be able to move to a less expensive neighborhood—one that's not even on your radar yet.
'Missing' investigates Leanne Marie Hausberg - a New York girl who vanished
Watch the first episode of "Missing," ABC7's new series investigating cold cases of people who have vanished without a trace. This is the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg of Bensonhurst, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1999.
fox5ny.com
Family of man pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks slams Mayor Adams' safety plan
NEW YORK - The mother of a man who was pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday is demanding more from the city. Audrey Martin, the mother of shoving victim David Martin, says the new plan unveiled by Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul won’t make the subways safer.
Popculture
Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home
Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
back2stonewall.com
AHS-NYC Is Horrifying, Mostly Because It’s Stories Are True.- Gay History vs. AHS NYC (Eps 1-2)
The 11th. season of American Horror Story has arrived. In AHS-NYC’s two-part opener, fans have learned that the season will cover a mysterious serial killer targeting gay men in Lower Manhattan circa 1978-1981, as well as an unknown illness infecting Fire Island deer, and eventually the gay community. But in doing so Murphy once again “steals” and “twists” historical events, changes them ever so slightly, and and presents it to the audience as his own. But in this case they are very dark events that were never investigated, and justice was never sought for the victims The events are now mostly forgotten by time but they did happen. Just not the way Murphy presents them.
Four New York Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
Sometimes you what a meal fast. You don't want to lose the quality though. Where can you find the best restaurants for quick eats across New York State and America? Four New York restaurants just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. It doesn't matter...
