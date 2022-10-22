GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday. The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO