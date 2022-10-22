ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland

A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Two hunters missing near Prospect

PROSPECT — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) is looking for two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. The sheriff's office noted that cold and rainy conditions with low clouds are making searching difficult and limiting air operations. SAR began searching the...
PROSPECT, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass Fire stops structure fire in downtown Grants Pass

Grants Pass, OR — Yesterday, a commercial structure fire broke out in downtown Grants Pass. Grants Pass Fire and Grants Pass Police Department responded to reports of a fire on SE G Street in Grants Pass. As of 11:56 am yesterday, no extension of the fire was found inside...
GRANTS PASS, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase

As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose

MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kptv.com

Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday. The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Medford couple returns from aiding in Hurricane Ian recovery

Medford, Ore — Less than a month ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane and devastated many. Red Cross volunteers, Patty Albin and her husband Chuck, spent two weeks in the Fort Myers area of Florida to help with the destruction and returned to Medford this past Sunday.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

The tiny saw-whet owl is easy to hear, hard to see

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — You may have heard this owl's signature 'toot' of a hoot in late winter and early spring. About the size of a robin, the tiny saw-whet owl is very good at hiding. Mottled brown feathers help provide camouflage to adult saw-whet owls. Those camouflaging colors however don't come in until the owl reaches adulthood with the juvenile's fluffy feathers being a more uniform brown color.
GRANTS PASS, OR

