Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Fire danger in Jackson, Josephine counties reduced to 'low', but some restrictions remain
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES — Beginning on October 23, at 12:01 a.m., BLM-managed lands in Jackson and Josephine Counties have moved to a low fire danger level. Amid widespread rain and cooler temperatures, the Bureau of Land Management Medford District officials have reduced public use restrictions on BLM-managed lands in Southern Oregon.
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
KTVL
Reduced fire restrictions on Bureau of Land Management Public Lands in Medford District
Medford, OR — Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Medford District officials announced yesterday that they are reducing public use restrictions on BLM-managed lands in southern Oregon. As of 12:01 am this morning, BLM-managed lands in Jackson and Josephine Counties has moved to a low fire danger level thanks to...
KTVL
Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
oregonbusiness.com
Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland
A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
KTVL
Two hunters missing near Prospect
PROSPECT — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) is looking for two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. The sheriff's office noted that cold and rainy conditions with low clouds are making searching difficult and limiting air operations. SAR began searching the...
KTVL
Grants Pass Fire stops structure fire in downtown Grants Pass
Grants Pass, OR — Yesterday, a commercial structure fire broke out in downtown Grants Pass. Grants Pass Fire and Grants Pass Police Department responded to reports of a fire on SE G Street in Grants Pass. As of 11:56 am yesterday, no extension of the fire was found inside...
theashlandchronicle.com
Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase
As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
In the face of criticism, Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Nataki Garrett is building a company for the future
Nataki Garrett joined the Oregon Shakespeare Festival as its artistic director in 2019, taking the helm of one of the country’s largest arts organizations as a pandemic waited in the wings. But it wasn’t just a world-altering virus Garrett would have to contend with – there would be weeks...
KTVL
Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
Chronicle
Six Texas Men Disguised as DEA Agents Tried to Steal Marijuana During Armed Home Invasion in Southern Oregon, Feds Say
Six Texas men, disguised as Drug Enforcement Administration agents and armed with guns, busted into a home in rural Josephine County in mid-March, tied up five people found inside and then attempted to load pounds of marijuana into their vehicles, according to court records. The men displayed fake badges, carried...
kptv.com
6 Texans charged with impersonating DEA agents, robbery in southern Oregon
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Six Texas men were indicted Thursday in Medford for impersonating DEA agents and attempting to rob a southern Oregon marijuana producer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, the six suspects traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Oregon in...
KDRV
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
KDRV
Six Texas men charged for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. – Today, an indictment was unsealed from a federal court charging six Texas men with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon. Officials say that the men were planning on traveling from Texas to Southern Oregon to commit armed robbery of marijuana while disguising as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
kptv.com
Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday. The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.
KTVL
Medford couple returns from aiding in Hurricane Ian recovery
Medford, Ore — Less than a month ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane and devastated many. Red Cross volunteers, Patty Albin and her husband Chuck, spent two weeks in the Fort Myers area of Florida to help with the destruction and returned to Medford this past Sunday.
KTVL
The tiny saw-whet owl is easy to hear, hard to see
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — You may have heard this owl's signature 'toot' of a hoot in late winter and early spring. About the size of a robin, the tiny saw-whet owl is very good at hiding. Mottled brown feathers help provide camouflage to adult saw-whet owls. Those camouflaging colors however don't come in until the owl reaches adulthood with the juvenile's fluffy feathers being a more uniform brown color.
Comments / 0