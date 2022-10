The Kansas Jayhawks football team has entered its bye week just one victory from bowl eligibility. The Jayhawks have gone 0-3 since starting the season 5-0. “What I said to them this morning was, ‘If you want to have an opportunity to play in December or January, you have to play well in November,’” second-year KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday, briefing reporters about his message to his Jayhwaks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) as a week with reduced workload begins.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO