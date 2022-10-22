WY-TO Group Develops Adaptive Reuse Project GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE Advocating Circularity and Inclusivity

Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Architectural Drawings: 5 Adaptive Reuse Projects That Prioritize Energy Efficiency
The Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge is open for entries! Architecture’s most popular drawing competition is back and bigger than ever, including larger prizes. Get started on your submission and hurry — the Main Entry Deadline of October 21st is fast-approaching. Architectural drawings tell powerful stories of experience...
architizer.com
Studio MK27 Amplifies a Beautiful Island Landscape With the Patina Maldives Hotel
The new Patina Maldives Hotel by Studio MK27 provides a welcoming space for people to unleash their creativity and appreciate nature on a remote, dreamy island. Over the past years, the studio took the opportunity to imagine a shelter for a radical living experience: a temporary home among the exuberant infinite blues, the wildlife and the open skies. As a result, the new hotel is delicately designed, respectful of its surroundings and tries to provide shadows and coziness to amplify the breathtaking surrounding landscape.
Lenzing Joins EU Circular Textile Initiative
The Lenzing Group, a global provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, is reinforcing its commitment to circularity by becoming a partner in the CISUTAC (Circular and Sustainable Textile and Clothing) project co-funded by the European Union. The new consortium was established to support the transition to a circular and sustainable textile sector and, including Lenzing, the 27 consortium members consist of industry association Euratex, textile company Inditex, PVH, Decathlon and NGO Oxfam. For its part, Lenzing is focusing on the development of recycling processes for cellulose fibers in line with its own corporate strategy. CISUTAC aims to prevent,...
ProAmpac Announces Partnership with University of Manchester’s Recon2 Focused on Quantifying Recycled Content Levels in Packaging
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with the non-profit Recon 2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005340/en/ ProAmpac has partnered with the non-profit Recon2, a University of Manchester, UK spin-off company, in support of a patented technology quantifying recycled content in plastic products and packaging. (Graphic: Business Wire)
COP27's Coke sponsorship leaves bad taste with green groups
This year’s United Nations climate summit is brought to you by Coke. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola Co.'s sponsorship of the flagship U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, sparked an online backlash and highlighted broader concerns about corporate lobbying and influence.The COP27 negotiations aimed at limiting global temperature increases are set to kick off next month in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. The Egyptian organizers cited Coca-Cola's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and key focus on climate when they announced the sponsorship deal in September, which triggered immediate outrage on social media. Activists slammed the company...
getnews.info
Arabic Educational NFT Program Launched By Family Consultant Naouel Mekid
A new NFT training pass has been launched by Coach Naouel Mekid, the family consultant and trainer. It is the first NFT training program for educational purpose in the Arab world using the Arabic language. Coach Naouel Mekid is highly regarded for her strategic education for children between 5 and...
streetwisereports.com
Florida Co. Partners To Create First Sustainable PP Resin
Recycled polypropylene (PP) producer PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT:NASDAQ) and Milliken & Company, a Belgium-based manufacturer with expertise in polymer additive and colorant technology, Friday announced that working together "they have created the first fully sustainable concentrate for PP on the market." The firms advised that the concentrate was engineered using...
retailbrew.com
Carhartt partners with robotics firm to automate fulfillment services
Carhartt wants to boost innovation and technology for its consumer-facing operations. But the company is also reimagining how it functions on the back end. The workwear brand recently automated a facility just outside Columbus, Ohio, with the help of Locus Robotics, a Massachusetts-based firm. Third-party logistics company DHL is a client of Locus and does end-to-end fulfillment for Carhartt across its retail, wholesale, and e-commerce businesses.
ffnews.com
Aryza Launches New Embedded Lending Platform in Partnership With Dreams
Aryza, a supplier of software solutions into the insolvency, credit and debt recovery sectors has today announced the launch of a new Embedded Lending platform, which has been developed in close partnership with Dreams – one of the UK’s biggest bed retailers. This fully digital solution simplifies the in-store and on-line finance application process and improve sales conversion rates.
Sixth Annual Indigenous Connectivity Summit to provide sustainable solutions to bridge Indigenous connectivity gap in North America
News Release The Internet Society The Internet Society, in partnership with Connect Humanity, will co-host the sixth annual Indigenous Connectivity Summit, bringing together Indigenous community members and leaders, network operators, researchers, and policymakers with a common goal: connecting ...
Why the Emerging Franchisor Conference (EFC) Is the Premier Event for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Meet with peers, connect with mentors, and gain valuable insights into the future of the franchise industry.
‘Investing in the Era of Climate Change’ Author on Sustainable Investing Tips (Exclusive)
There are many tangible ways to lower your environmental impact, from opting for plant-based foods to driving a low-emissions car. But another major way is to invest your money sustainably. Even if investing isn't a huge part of your life, making investments that don't harm — and maybe even benefit the environment — is a great way to do your part for Mother Earth.
architizer.com
314 architecture studio Designs Gods and Dreams Resort Inspired by the Surrounding Topography
Gods and Dreams Resort – The project was conceived as an extension of the site. The resort in its gesture aims to a continuity with the landscape inspired by the topography. It extends, follows it and grows from it. The resort enhances and maximizes the landscape and its views, through reflections, big openings and direct access points to the landscape. The slender organic strips of the form allow the resort to perch on the terrain. The plantation extends over and all around the resort allowing the strips and the skin that they formulate, to shift in different hues and density. The rooms and living areas are shifted backwards and forwards to ensure private, enclosed spaces and open views of the scenery.
TechRadar
Slack says hybrid working is here to stay, and attitudes need to change
A new report from Slack has claimed many workplace leaders are feeling the pressure of the “new normal”, and are leaning back on “old habits” to compensate. The collaboration tool provider surveyed more than 10,000 office workers in the US, Australia, UK, France, Germany, and Japan for the October 2022 issue of its quarterly Future Forum Pulse (opens in new tab) report.
fashionunited.com
Consumers want to shop sustainably, what are the opportunities for brands?
Consumers are weighing sustainability decisions when it comes to shopping for clothing, with half of shoppers expected to consider the environmental impact of what they buy. The data comes from Bain & Company and WWF Italy’s latest report, which says shopping and purchasing trends among global fashion consumers are shifting towards sustainable practices in the coming years, creating new opportunities as well as challenges for fashion brands.
ceoworld.biz
SMAC QR Code to Tap into New Business Opportunities
Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, enabling faster change and progress. It is, therefore, imperative for industries and businesses to stay current with emerging technologies that are relevant to processes, production, real-time data and analytics, and the creation of added value, through a seamless customer experience. Businesses must ride...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty
The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
operawire.com
Canada’s International Resource Centre for Performing Artists to Close After 40 Years
The International Resource Centre for Performing Artists in Canada will close after 40 years of service. The organization’s final day is slated for Nov. 30, 2022. “The Board would like to thank Ann Summers Dossena for having developed innovative programs to serve the needs of Canadian artists,” said Eleanor Friedland, the President of the IRCPA Board, in an official press statement. “Not just singers but many of Canada’s musicians and personnel working behind the scenes in the performing arts owe Ann a huge debt of gratitude,” said Ms. Friedland. “Through her tireless efforts and fertile imagination, she identified the skills and types of input artists needed to tighten the gap between their training and a professional career. Using her enviable contact list, she brought international expertise to Canada so that artists didn’t have to travel to New York or Europe at considerable expense to be heard and to gain valuable feedback.”
mmm-online.com
Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds
Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, October 24, 2022
Max Armstrong discusses the rise in agritourism which brings urban folks to rural areas. Max notes that with that urban market coming closer to the farm can bring more income to the farm. He discusses the need for farmers to think about those activities to the farm that match your operation’s capabilities. Before embarking on an agritourism business farmers should look at the potential risks and hazards on the farm and work on ways to mitigate them.
Comments / 0