WY-TO Group Develops Adaptive Reuse Project GOOD FOOD, GOOD LIFE Advocating Circularity and Inclusivity

Gods and Dreams Resort – The project was conceived as an extension of the site. The resort in its gesture aims to a continuity with the landscape inspired by the topography. It extends, follows it and grows from it. The resort enhances and maximizes the landscape and its views, through reflections, big openings and direct access points to the landscape. The slender organic strips of the form allow the resort to perch on the terrain. The plantation extends over and all around the resort allowing the strips and the skin that they formulate, to shift in different hues and density. The rooms and living areas are shifted backwards and forwards to ensure private, enclosed spaces and open views of the scenery.

